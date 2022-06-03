Determination, risk-taking drove longtime ABQ businessman

Thomas “Tom” Bonafair’s career was the result of a balance of determination and risk-taking.

He was the first in his family and the only member of his high school class to attend college, achieving a Master’s of Business Administration at the University of Michigan, several management positions at prominent corporations, and eventually ownership of New Mexico Beverage Co., the third-largest beer distributor in the state at the time.

Bonafair died of undisclosed causes May 20 at his home in Albuquerque, according to his wife of 35 years, Cynthia Bonafair, who was with him. He was 81.

Cynthia said that Bonafair was serious about success with his business.

“When he had New Mexico Beverage Company, he lived and breathed it 24/7, seven days a week,” Cynthia said.

Bonafair’s acquisition of the company in 1991 was accomplished in an “ultra-conservative” lending environment during a recession caused by a crisis in the nation’s savings and loan industry, as reported by the Journal at the time.

“He was willing to take that risk and so I don’t think that everybody is able to do that or willing to do that, and I think that’s one of the things that set him apart,” Cynthia said.

Bonafair worked to develop a family atmosphere at the company, often bringing his children to the office.

“It really felt like when you went to New Mexico Beverage Co. that you were family, but when we would come to work, they all would take the time to kind of make you feel at home,” Bonafair’s daughter Sara said. “My dad created a nice community with his businesses as well.”

Bonafair sold New Mexico Beverage Co. to the Maloof Company in 2003 for an undisclosed sum, according to Albuquerque Business First.

“Tom always thought it was really important to have his top managers have a stake in the company as well, … ” Cynthia said. “So when he sold the company, his top managers also did very well.”

After the sale, Bonafair took ownership and positions in a number of companies, including Pella Windows & Doors and Sandia Capital Partners, according to his obituary.

“Once he was involved, he put everything into it,” said George Maloof, an entrepreneur for whom Bonafair consulted. “He put his whole heart into it.”

Early life

Bonafair was born May 23, 1940, in Hazleton, Pennsylvania, according to his obituary. His father, Sam Bonafair, worked for U.S. Steel, while his mother Helen worked in a mill. A football scholarship to what was then the University of Detroit kept him from working in the coal mines, Bonafair said in a 1991 interview.

Cynthia said she first met Thomas during a long car ride from Massachusetts, where she lived and he worked at the time, to New York City, where she had a job interview.

“There’s a kind of a gruff exterior that takes a while to see the soft and generous teddy bear inside, so it was slowly revealed on the ride,” she said.

Bonafair canceled his plans that night to ask Cynthia on a date after the ride, according to their daughter, Sara.

“His generosity and humor was expressed through his storytelling and what he found funny or entertaining. Some of his stories were quite self-deprecating,” Cynthia said.

Many of those stories centered around shenanigans from his college dormitory at the University of Detroit, where he was president of his Sigma Phi Epsilon chapter, according to his obituary.

“He was talking about how, you know, if you ordered a pizza to your dorm room that it would never make it to your dorm room, because everybody would eat a slice on the way,” Sara said.

Bonafair consulted with his own father, who advised him to start ordering anchovies on his pizza.

“So it always made it to his room,” Cynthia said.

Bonafair began his professional career as a management trainee in 1964 with Ford Motor Co., according to his obituary, before taking positions at General Foods and Beech-Nut Baby Food. He eventually became president of international retail chain Brentano’s Bookstores, before working for a number of soft drink companies and becoming CEO of New Mexico Beverage Co., which brought him and Cynthia to Albuquerque in 1985, the obituary said.

World traveler

Outside of the business world, Bonafair loved traveling and being with friends and family.

“I don’t think he wanted to be known as being generous, but in fact he and Cindy were always extremely generous with people,” said George Thomassy, a longtime friend of Bonafair.

Bonafair’s business acumen translated into expertly planned vacations around the world, according to Thomassy.

“I used to joke with him and say, ‘Bonafair, I like to travel with you, because you take care of everything.’ So he was one of the most organized people I’ve ever seen,” he said.

Bonafair’s favorite destination was London, according to Cynthia.

“He always said that London was a gentleman’s town and that Paris was a woman’s town. So, in London, the style, he loved,” she said. “You know, Savile Row and Turnbull & Asser and all the gentleman’s haberdasheries.”

Bonafair’s love of fashion fit in on the East Coast, but cut a striking figure in New Mexico, according to his son, Phillip.

“He had a certain way of doing things and it worked for him and I think that as I grow older I’ll sort of embody that confidence to just be who I am,” said Phillip.

Bonafair also taught business classes at the Anderson School of Management at the University of New Mexico and supported several philanthropic efforts including small business lender DreamSpring, according to Cynthia. He also was appointed to the New Mexico State Private Equity Investment Committee and the State Investment Council.

Bonafair is survived by his wife, Cynthia, his children Thomas II, Sara, and Phillip, and by many cousins. The family will hold a public service at First Presbyterian Church in Albuquerque at 1 p.m. on Saturday.