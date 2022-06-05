 Editorial: Primary endorsements - Albuquerque Journal

Editorial: Primary endorsements

By Albuquerque Journal Editorial Board

The Journal recommends these candidates in contested statewide and Albuquerque-area primaries in the June 7 election (full endorsements are at abqjournal.com):

Congress District 1, R, Michelle Garcia Holmes

Congress District 2, D, Gabe Vasquez

Governor, R, Mark Ronchetti

Lt. governor, R, Peggy Muller-Aragón

Attorney general, D, Raúl Torrez

State auditor, D, Zackary Quintero

State treasurer, D, Laura Montoya

N.M. House

District 11, R, Adrian Anthony Trujillo Sr.

District 12, D incumbent, Art De La Cruz

District 17, D, Cynthia D. Borrego; R, Joshua Taylor Neal

District 19, D, Janelle I. Anyanonu

District 26, D, Eleanor Chavez

District 27, R, Robert S. Godshall

District 29, R, Gregory G. Cunningham

District 44, R incumbent, Jane E. Powdrell-Culbert

2nd Judicial District judge, Division 10, D incumbent, Bruce C. Fox

2nd Judicial District judge,

Division 16, D incumbent, Jennifer J. Wernersbach

Bernalillo County

Sheriff, D, John D. Allen; R, Paul A. Pacheco

Assessor, D, Damian Lara

County Commission

District 1, D, Barbara Baca

District 5, D, Eric Olivas; R, Wayne Yevoli

This editorial first appeared in the Albuquerque Journal. It was written by members of the editorial board and is unsigned as it represents the opinion of the newspaper rather than the writers.

Home » Opinion » Editorials » Editorial: Primary endorsements

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Editorial: APS' latest budget a $2 billion question
Editorials
Exactly why a school district with ... Exactly why a school district with 5,500 fewer students than last year needs a $68 million budget in ...
2
Editorial: NMPED, APS need to walk the art/music talk
Editorials
We're pulling for Albuquerque Public Schools ... We're pulling for Albuquerque Public Schools to meet a goal of expanding music and arts progra ...
3
Editorial: Wanted - A Sunport renovation on time and ...
Editorials
For a public amenity that's supposed ... For a public amenity that's supposed to be the state's welcome mat for out-of-state visi ...
4
Editorial: 2nd Forest Service blunder makes clear who's responsible
Editorials
Las Vegas Mayor Louie Trujillo says ... Las Vegas Mayor Louie Trujillo says it was a "mindblow" that forest officials started th ...
5
Editorial: NM hits businesses that couldn't see through pot-tax ...
Editorials
Some state lawmakers conceded there would ... Some state lawmakers conceded there would be problems down the road when they rushed a pot legalizat ...
6
Editorial: Memorial Day has special meaning to New Mexicans
Editorials
Today is a very special day ... Today is a very special day for many New Mexicans, one both near and dear to our hearts, and one tha ...
7
Editorial: Congress, NM need to take reasonable steps on ...
Editorials
Somewhere between the extremes of banning ... Somewhere between the extremes of banning firearms and "doing nothing," there are common ...
8
Editorial: Let latest report mark beginning of end of ...
Editorials
To paraphrase Winston Churchill in the ... To paraphrase Winston Churchill in the autumn of 1942 after the British victory in Egypt, the latest ...
9
Editorial: To build, keep trust, NM needs transparent COVID ...
Editorials
The state Department of Health is ... The state Department of Health is grappling with how to present COVID-19 infection data without misl ...