Editorial: Primary endorsements

The Journal recommends these candidates in contested statewide and Albuquerque-area primaries in the June 7 election (full endorsements are at abqjournal.com):
Congress District 1, R, Michelle Garcia Holmes
Congress District 2, D, Gabe Vasquez
Governor, R, Mark Ronchetti
Lt. governor, R, Peggy Muller-Aragón
Attorney general, D, Raúl Torrez
State auditor, D, Zackary Quintero
State treasurer, D, Laura Montoya
N.M. House
District 11, R, Adrian Anthony Trujillo Sr.
District 12, D incumbent, Art De La Cruz
District 17, D, Cynthia D. Borrego; R, Joshua Taylor Neal
District 19, D, Janelle I. Anyanonu
District 26, D, Eleanor Chavez
District 27, R, Robert S. Godshall
District 29, R, Gregory G. Cunningham
District 44, R incumbent, Jane E. Powdrell-Culbert
2nd Judicial District judge, Division 10, D incumbent, Bruce C. Fox
2nd Judicial District judge,
Division 16, D incumbent, Jennifer J. Wernersbach
Bernalillo County
Sheriff, D, John D. Allen; R, Paul A. Pacheco
Assessor, D, Damian Lara
County Commission
District 1, D, Barbara Baca
District 5, D, Eric Olivas; R, Wayne Yevoli
