 Law enforcement agencies wrap up 90-day operation targeting fentanyl - Albuquerque Journal

Law enforcement agencies wrap up 90-day operation targeting fentanyl

By Elise Kaplan / Journal Staff Writer

Flanked by local, state and federal law enforcement leaders, New Mexico State Police deputy chief Troy Weisler announces the results of Operation Blue Crush, 90-day operation targeting fentanyl throughout New Mexico. (Elise Kaplan / Albuquerque Journal)

About 20 local, state and federal agencies around New Mexico conducted a 90-day operation targeting “the growing fentanyl threat” and suspects in violent crimes.

Operation Blue Crush, which wrapped up Thursday, netted 310 arrests — 60% of which were related to fentanyl — and the seizure of 100 firearms and 130 kilograms of drugs, authorities announced at a news conference Friday. The operation was led and coordinated by New Mexico’s High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Program. The national initiative was created in the 1980s to reduce drug trafficking and production.

Law enforcement leaders who gathered at Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office headquarters described a spike in fentanyl use and overdoses in the past several years and said the opioid, brought in from Mexico, is being disguised in different pills or laced into other drugs. Last year about 290 Americans died every day from an overdose, and about 66% of those deaths were caused by synthetic opioids such as fentanyl.

Greg Millard, the special agent in charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration’s El Paso division, said to his knowledge no other state has done an operation specifically targeting fentanyl traffickers.

“What is kind of a one of a kind is a statewide operation focused on fentanyl traffickers,” he said. “These aren’t fentanyl users; we were very clear to the enforcement initiatives we’re not going after users. We’re going after the dealers.”

New Mexico State Police Deputy Chief Troy Weisler said of the 130 kilograms of drugs seized during the operation, 54 kilograms were fentanyl.

“(It) would have caused untold numbers of overdoses and deaths in our community had it made it to the street,” Weisler said. “The value of that fentanyl — this is just the fentanyl — $5.4 million.”

Officials could not provide a list of the people who have been charged but said the majority face either drug possession or trafficking charges or charges related to violent crimes. Most will be tried in state court, although some could face federal charges.

Sonya Chavez, the U.S. Marshal for New Mexico, said six of the people who were arrested have not yet been charged, while agents continue to investigate.

The majority of the arrests and seizures were in the bigger metropolitan areas like Las Cruces and Albuquerque, as well as southeastern New Mexico cities like Carlsbad.

“Part of the beauty of being able to do something like this is we have a lot of flexibility to go to Lea County and talk to the sheriff or Eddy County … (and ask)‘What are your threats?’ ‘What do you need from us?’ ” Chavez said. “So his situation is very different than Doña Ana County, or San Juan County and very different from Bernalillo County.”

 

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Law enforcement agencies wrap up 90-day operation targeting fentanyl

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Law enforcement agencies wrap up 90-day operation targeting fentanyl
ABQnews Seeker
About 20 local, state and federal ... About 20 local, state and federal agencies around New Mexico conducted a 90-day operation targeting 'the growing fentanyl threat' and suspects in violent crimes. ...
2
Invest your money where it will bring you joy
ABQnews Seeker
such as a new car, a ... such as a new car, a laptop computer, or a pair of designer shoes — will not bring you lasting happiness. It may bring ...
3
Borderplex, Juárez industrial growth off the charts
ABQnews Seeker
First in a two-part series. The ... First in a two-part series. The inflation we see first-hand is a result of pent-up demand not being met by supply, due to factors ...
4
1 tribal officer killed, 1 wounded in Arizona shootings
ABQnews Seeker
A tribal police officer was fatally ... A tribal police officer was fatally shot during a traffic stop on a reservation in Arizona and the suspect was killed in a subsequent ...
5
PED bumps up testing timeline
ABQnews Seeker
The New Mexico Public Education Department ... The New Mexico Public Education Department announced Thursday that it has bumped up its assessment results timeline, based on feedback from the Legislative Finance ...
6
New Mexico insurance cases are hindered by lack of ...
ABQnews Seeker
Anybody who lives in Albuquerque knows ... Anybody who lives in Albuquerque knows (or will soon find out) about the thieves who roam the city after midnight burglarizing vehicles. It's not ...
7
APS faced unprecedented cuts this year
ABQnews Seeker
  Crafting a budget is always ...   Crafting a budget is always a headache. But for Albuquerque Public Schools this year, it was closer to a migraine. On Wednesday, Superintendent ...
8
Determination, risk-taking drove longtime ABQ businessman
ABQnews Seeker
Thomas "Tom" Bonafair died May 20, ... Thomas "Tom" Bonafair died May 20, 2022, at age 81.
9
New Mexico hosting event for farmers, ranchers impacted by ...
ABQnews Seeker
State and federal agriculture agencies will ... State and federal agriculture agencies will host an open house on June 9 in Las Vegas for farmers and ranchers affected by this year's ...