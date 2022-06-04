Briefcase: Enterprise Bank & Trust announces promotions

Enterprise Bank & Trust has announced three promotions.

Jessica Kuhn has been promoted to senior vice president and team lead. Kuhn will report to Enterprise President, Southwest Region Jeff Friesen to support the bank’s continued growth efforts in New Mexico. Kuhn came to Enterprise in 2019 with more than 15 years of commercial banking experience. With this advancement, she will be responsible for leading the commercial banking team, working to maintain their high level of customer service.

Rebecca Lujan has been promoted to vice president and relationship manager. Lujan brings more than 16 years of industry experience and is well-versed in construction and commercial and industrial lending and has been an involved member of CREW, the Home Builder Association and Albuquerque Future Fund for several years. She is passionate about supporting her community and sharing her knowledge in order to assist her colleagues and valued clients with their financial needs.

Crystal Patterson has been promoted to client advocate at Enterprise Bank & Trust. Patterson will work to cultivate and support both new and existing client relationships. She came to Enterprise in 2016 with more than a decade of experience fostering key relationships in a variety of industries including finance, event planning, transportation and more.