 Briefcase: Enterprise Bank & Trust announces promotions - Albuquerque Journal

Briefcase: Enterprise Bank & Trust announces promotions

By Elizabeth Tucker / Journal staff writer

Enterprise Bank & Trust has announced three promotions.

Jessica Kuhn has been promoted to senior vice president and team lead. Kuhn will report to Enterprise President, Southwest Region Jeff Friesen to support the bank’s continued growth efforts in New Mexico. Kuhn came to Enterprise in 2019 with more than 15 years of commercial banking experience. With this advancement, she will be responsible for leading the commercial banking team, working to maintain their high level of customer service.

Rebecca Lujan has been promoted to vice president and relationship manager. Lujan brings more than 16 years of industry experience and is well-versed in construction and commercial and industrial lending and has been an involved member of CREW, the Home Builder Association and Albuquerque Future Fund for several years. She is passionate about supporting her community and sharing her knowledge in order to assist her colleagues and valued clients with their financial needs.

Crystal Patterson has been promoted to client advocate at Enterprise Bank & Trust. Patterson will work to cultivate and support both new and existing client relationships. She came to Enterprise in 2016 with more than a decade of experience fostering key relationships in a variety of industries including finance, event planning, transportation and more.

 

Home » Business » Outlook » Briefcase: Enterprise Bank & Trust announces promotions

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Briefcase: Enterprise Bank & Trust announces promotions
Outlook
Enterprise Bank & Trust has announced ... Enterprise Bank & Trust has announced three promotions. Jessica Kuhn has been promoted to senior vice president and team lead. Kuhn will report to ...
2
Briefcase: Lovelace hires family nurse practitioner
Outlook
Kelly J. Hoock, MSN, FNP-C has ... Kelly J. Hoock, MSN, FNP-C has been hired as a certified family nurse practitioner at Lovelace Medical Group. Hoock earned both her bachelor's and ...
3
Health care on high: A look at the Presbyterian ...
ABQnews Seeker
If you walk this 11-story tower ... If you walk this 11-story tower top to bottom, you will have traveled seven miles. But this tower, for now, is still a construction ...
4
Borderplex, Juárez industrial growth off the charts
ABQnews Seeker
First in a two-part series. The ... First in a two-part series. The inflation we see first-hand is a result of pent-up demand not being met by supply, due to factors ...
5
New Mexico insurance cases are hindered by lack of ...
ABQnews Seeker
Anybody who lives in Albuquerque knows ... Anybody who lives in Albuquerque knows (or will soon find out) about the thieves who roam the city after midnight burglarizing vehicles. It's not ...
6
Briefcase: El Paso Electric promotes vice president
Outlook
Jessica Christianson has been hired as ... Jessica Christianson has been hired as vice president of sustainability and energy solutions at El Paso Electric. In her new role Christianson will lead ...
7
Briefcase: Lovelace hires urgent care provider
Outlook
Lisa Litzenich, MSN, FNP-C, has been ... Lisa Litzenich, MSN, FNP-C, has been hired by Lovelace Medical Group as an urgent care provider.
8
Briefcase: Mortgage finance authority names CFO
Outlook
Lizzy Ratnaraj has been named chief ... Lizzy Ratnaraj has been named chief financial officer at New Mexico Mortgage Finance Authority.
9
Nonprofit helps ABQ entrepreneur scale up business
Business
Working with New Mexico MEP decreased ... Working with New Mexico MEP decreased Janine Mahon's production time by 60%