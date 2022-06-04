Briefcase: Landscaping firm announces promotions

Anna Mallory Cody McNallen Prev 1 of 2 Next

Yellowstone Landscape West Region has announced two promotions.

Anna Mallory, business development associate, has been promoted to the head of the estimating and design team. In her new role, Mallory will be supervising the designers and estimators as they create both residential and commercial landscape plans. Mallory has been with the company since 2015, and has held a variety of positions, including working in business development, web development and design, and other marketing projects and the Plant Health Care program.

Cody McNallen has been promoted as the business development manager. In this role McNallen will continue meeting with clients, contractors, developers and architects to create and review designs and budgets. He’s been with the company since 2012, when he started as a design associate, then moved into a business development role. His degree from Texas Tech is in landscape architecture.