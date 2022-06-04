Warm welcome home for Honor Flight recipients

Albuquerque resident Kev Lister, center, welcomes back husband, veteran and Honor Flight participant Don Lister at the Albuquerque International Sunport on Friday. (Roberto E. Rosales/Albuquerque Journal) Stephen Mahnke Sr., an Air Force Vietnam veteran, hugs his granddaughter, 8-year-old Ari Medoro, while his daughter, Amy Thatcher, looks on. (Roberto E. Rosales/Albuquerque Journal) The Honor Flight is welcomed to the Sunport with a water cannon salute on Friday. (Roberto E. Rosales/Albuquerque Journal) Prev 1 of 3 Next

A crowd gathered at the Albuquerque International Sunport on Friday to welcome back 25 veterans of World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War as they returned from a trip to Washington, D.C., sponsored by Honor Flight of Northern New Mexico.

The organization honors veterans and gives them closure with guided tours to the various veteran and war memorials around the nation’s capital.

The tribute included a water cannon salute over the arriving airplane as it made its way to the terminal gate.