 Warm welcome home for Honor Flight recipients - Albuquerque Journal

Warm welcome home for Honor Flight recipients

By Images by Journal photographer Roberto E. Rosales

A crowd gathered at the Albuquerque International Sunport on Friday to welcome back 25 veterans of World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War as they returned from a trip to Washington, D.C., sponsored by Honor Flight of Northern New Mexico.

The organization honors veterans and gives them closure with guided tours to the various veteran and war memorials around the nation’s capital.

The tribute included a water cannon salute over the arriving airplane as it made its way to the terminal gate.

