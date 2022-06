The Duke City Gladiators (5-5) will play host to the Massachusetts Pirates in Indoor Football League action Saturday at the Rio Rancho Events Center. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.

The Pirates (7-3) are the defending league champions.

The Gladiators are entering the meat-grinder portion of their schedule, with their following three games at Frisco, home with Arizona and then at Northern Arizona. Those three teams are tied for the league’s best record at 8-2.