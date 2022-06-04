 Shakira and soccer star Gerard Piqué confirm split - Albuquerque Journal

Shakira and soccer star Gerard Piqué confirm split

By Associated Press

MADRID — Colombian pop star Shakira and her partner, Spanish soccer player Gerard Piqué, are splitting up, the pair said Saturday.

“We regret to confirm that we are separating,” the two said in a statement released by Shakira’s public relations firm. “For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect our privacy. Thank you for your understanding.”

Shakira, 45, met the Barcelona defender while she was promoting her 2010 World Cup anthem, “Waka Waka (This Time for Africa).” The couple have two children, Sasha and Milan.

In recent days, rumors of the demise of the couple’s 11-year relationship had gripped Spanish media, fueled by reports that Piqué, 35, had left the family’s home in Barcelona and was living by himself in the city.

While Shakira is one of the world’s premier musical artists for her songs and live performances, Piqué is one of European soccer’s top defenders. For a decade, the two were portrayed as two halves of a happy partnership that allowed both to continue thriving as extremely popular entertainers.

The split now comes with both Shakira and Piqué facing their own legal troubles.

Shakira is facing a potential court trial on tax fraud charges in Spain. Prosecutors accuse her of failing to pay 14.5 million euros ($15.5 million) in taxes on income earned between 2012 and 2014. She has denied any wrongdoing and her public relations firm says that she has paid back all that she owed.

Piqué, for his part, has been implicated in a probe by Spanish state prosecutors looking into the contracts behind the hosting of the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia. Audios leaked to Spanish media point to a company run by Piqué having received commissions worth several million euros (dollars) for his part in taking the tournament to the Middle Eastern kingdom. Piqué denies any wrongdoing or a conflict of interest despite having played in the Super Cup.

Piqué has also launched several other business initiatives while remaining a leading soccer player in Spain. Spanish sports media view him as a future president of Football Club Barcelona once his playing career concludes.

Home » News » World » Shakira and soccer star Gerard Piqué confirm split

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Don’t feel blue about these iguanas
ABQnews Seeker
ABQ BioPark Zoo helping to increase ... ABQ BioPark Zoo helping to increase number of this endangered species
2
APS faced unprecedented cuts this year
ABQnews Seeker
Schools took 'lion's share' of reductions, ... Schools took 'lion's share' of reductions, eliminated positions
3
Biden to visit NM for wildfire briefing
ABQnews Seeker
State home to several of the ... State home to several of the nation’s largest fires
4
AG Balderas contributes $100K for Colón TV ads
2022 election
State Auditor Brian Colón is in ... State Auditor Brian Colón is in a highly contested race with Bernalillo County DA Raúl Torrez for Dem nomination
5
Fentanyl operation nets arrests, guns, drugs
ABQnews Seeker
90-day operation resulted in 310 arrests 90-day operation resulted in 310 arrests
6
Man arrested in suspected DWI crash that killed 1 ...
ABQnews Seeker
APD says the driver was going ... APD says the driver was going more than twice the posted speed limit when he ran a red light and hit an SUV
7
Warm welcome home for Honor Flight recipients
ABQnews Seeker
Sunport crowd salutes veterans of World ... Sunport crowd salutes veterans of World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War
8
Water drop on fire crew in NM prompts investigation
ABQnews Seeker
One firefighter seriously injured in incident One firefighter seriously injured in incident
9
PED bumps up testing timeline
ABQnews Seeker
The New Mexico Public Education Department ... The New Mexico Public Education Department announced Thursday that it has bumped up its assessment results timeline, based on feedback from the Legislative Finance ...
10
Determination, risk-taking drove longtime ABQ businessman
ABQnews Seeker
Thomas "Tom" Bonafair died May 20, ... Thomas "Tom" Bonafair died May 20, 2022, at age 81.