‘Mostly Hits & the Mrs.’ brings the music of Clint Black to PBS

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

Legendary country music star Clint Black and his wife Lisa Hartman Black. (Courtesy of Russ Harrington)

Clint Black is a legendary voice in country music.

The Grammy Award-winning musician has accomplished a lot during his career – 22 No. 1 singles, two dozen gold and platinum awards. That’s just the beginning.

In the more than 30 years since his debut album, “Killin’ Time,” he’s seen the world.

Earlier this year, Black headed out on tour with his wife, Lisa Hartman Black and daughter, Lily Pearl on the “Mostly Hits & the Mrs.” tour. One show was recorded at the Johnny Mercer Theatre on Feb. 12, in Savannah, Georgia. PBS will air the special at 9 p.m. Thursday, June 9, on New Mexico PBS, channel 5.1 It will rebroadcast at 5 p.m. on June 12 on channel 5.4.

“We did 24 cities on that tour,” Black says. “It was great having my family on the show. Usually, I’m the one homesick when I’m on the road. With this tour, it became a family affair.”

The couple performed their Grammy-nominated duet, “When I Said I Do,” which won an Academy of Country Music Award, and the two were a part of “The Masked Singer,” season 4, as the first-ever duo, The Snow Owls.

With a catalog of music that continues to grow, Black admits that it is difficult to string together a set list.

Black is known for the singles, “Like the Rain,” “Nothing News,” “Something That We Do,” “Burn One Down,” “Nothin’ But The Taillights,” “A Bad Goodbye,” “Nobody’s Home,” “A Better Man” and “Killin’ Time.”

“Playing the hits is easy,” he says. “The hard part is making sure it doesn’t get stale. I’m looking at the set list every day and thinking about what I want to change. I’ll throw in an acoustic number for some fun. We’ve got a new song in the set because we put out an album in the middle of 2020.”

Black wanted to do the PBS special because it gives a wider audience the change to hear his music.

“Because we weren’t touring for a few years, we didn’t get to see all the fans,” he says. “This was one way to not only take my family out on tour, but create a night that is fun for everyone.”

ON TV
“Clint Black: Mostly Hits & the Mrs.” will air at 9 p.m. Thursday, June 9, on New Mexico PBS, channel 5.1 It will rebroadcast at 5 p.m. on June 12 on channel 5.4.

