 'The Favor' a well-executed crime thriller - Albuquerque Journal

‘The Favor’ a well-executed crime thriller

By Donna Edwards / Associated Press

“The Favor” by Nora Murphy.

Leah and Liam Dawson are lawyers. McKenna and Zack Hawkins are doctors. Or at least, Leah was a lawyer. And McKenna was a doctor. Now, they’re wives.

They don’t know each other, but their similarities are uncanny. The two are smart, determined and at least somewhat privileged women, possessing educations, houses, and cars to match their upper-middle class, married white woman lives. But their lives are far from perfect.

Nora Murphy’s debut novel “The Favor” delicately but unabashedly puts a microscope to domestic abuse in modern America with the added layer of a crime thriller. The novel begins with a vignette describing a woman fleeing the scene of the murder, though it’s unclear which, if either, woman is narrating.

Both Leah’s and McKenna’s partners are affluent white men who have careers in the same fields as their spouses – except Liam and Zack have more experience and authority under their belts. The men use their professional knowledge and connections to bolster their abuse and make it difficult to prove, further trapping their wives and cloistering them in their deceptively nice houses.

Until Leah spots McKenna at the liquor store, recognizing herself in the stranger. Fascinated by her, Leah follows and watches McKenna while Liam is out of town, building tension with every alcohol-deadened day that goes by until finally, Leah is compelled to intervene.

Perhaps a well executed favor could free them both. It would take recognizing the abuse and finding carefully concealed evidence to get anyone to court.

Murphy applies her own research and experience representing survivors of domestic abuse in court, both in Leah’s lawyerly background and in the two women as they try to stay under the detective’s radar.

The Author’s Note helpfully provides resources for people experiencing abuse and clarifies Murphy’s choice to focus on educated, white women when many people who experience domestic abuse are nonwhite and don’t hold degrees.

“The Favor” possesses an undeniable momentum even as you dread what it will throw at you next. But it’s more nuanced than typical thriller fare, offering a broad, detailed, inside look into domestic abuse, showing just how abuse can happen, why it continues, the forms it can take and the struggle to heal and build a new life after escaping it.

BOOK REVIEW

Home » Entertainment » Arts » ‘The Favor’ a well-executed crime thriller

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
'The Favor' a well-executed crime thriller
Arts
Nora Murphy's debut novel 'The Favor' ... Nora Murphy's debut novel 'The Favor' delicately but unabashedly puts a microscope to domestic abuse in modern America with the added layer of a ...
2
Artist Sandra Kimzey Wimbish brings nature to life with ...
Arts
Kimzey Wimbush is one of 18 ... Kimzey Wimbush is one of 18 artists to show in 'On the Rise: Artists in Early and Mid-Career' at Gallery with A Cause, located ...
3
City to honor 8 with Creative Bravos Awards at ...
ABQnews Seeker
Awards recognize artists, programs, organizations, businesses ... Awards recognize artists, programs, organizations, businesses and events that make a
4
ArtStreet pulls together to create 'Spirit of an Artist'
Arts
While we often talk about life ... While we often talk about life imitating art, what about art being brought to life? In May, ArtStreet, a collective within Albuquerque Health Care ...
5
Auction of Forrest Fenn's prized collection set for June ...
ABQnews Seeker
The second auction will take place ... The second auction will take place in the fall
6
Houseplants can go outside, but there are risks
Arts
You'll want to remember that they ... You'll want to remember that they have been living in a controlled environment for a long time. All of a sudden, they'll be exposed ...
7
Laketown Riots to release new single 'Tyke'
Arts
'Tyke' will be available to download ... 'Tyke' will be available to download on Bandcamp on June 3, and available to stream on all major digital streaming platforms.
8
'Fans' explores how cheering for sports impacts people's psyche, ...
Arts
Author Larry Olmsted contends sports fans ... Author Larry Olmsted contends sports fans are enjoying greater psychological advantages than ever.
9
A charming and mordantly funny follow-up
Arts
Elif Batuman brings back the tedium ... Elif Batuman brings back the tedium and exhilaration of undergraduate life in 'Either/Or.'