City councilor wants to shift Planned Parenthood money

One Albuquerque city councilor is attempting to undo a recently approved budgetary sponsorship of Planned Parenthood of New Mexico.

Councilor Renee Grout is introducing legislation to replace the $250,000 Planned Parenthood allocation — sponsored by Councilor Tammy Fiebelkorn and incorporated into the fiscal year 2023 budget the City Council approved and Mayor Tim Keller signed — with money for other causes. She wants $150,000 to go toward a fundraising effort for a youth shelter and $100,000 to the Barrett House shelter for women and children.

Her bill will be formally introduced during Monday’s meeting and referred to a council committee.