 City councilor wants to shift Planned Parenthood money - Albuquerque Journal

City councilor wants to shift Planned Parenthood money

By Journal Staff Report

One Albuquerque city councilor is attempting to undo a recently approved budgetary sponsorship of Planned Parenthood of New Mexico.

Councilor Renee Grout is introducing legislation to replace the $250,000 Planned Parenthood allocation — sponsored by Councilor Tammy Fiebelkorn and incorporated into the fiscal year 2023 budget the City Council approved and Mayor Tim Keller signed — with money for other causes. She wants $150,000 to go toward a fundraising effort for a youth shelter and $100,000 to the Barrett House shelter for women and children.

Her bill will be formally introduced during Monday’s meeting and referred to a council committee.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » City councilor wants to shift Planned Parenthood money

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
City councilor wants to shift Planned Parenthood money
ABQnews Seeker
One Albuquerque city councilor is attempting ... One Albuquerque city councilor is attempting to undo a recently approved budgetary sponsorship of Planned Parenthood of New Mexico. Councilor Renee Grout is introducing ...
2
Rock band Queen, Paddington Bear kick off Jubilee concert
ABQnews Seeker
Queen Elizabeth II may have to ... Queen Elizabeth II may have to miss a star-studded London concert in her honor Saturday, but she brought the house down when she appeared ...
3
Abbott restarts baby formula plant linked to contamination
ABQnews Seeker
Abbott Nutrition has restarted production at ... Abbott Nutrition has restarted production at the Michigan baby formula factory that has been closed for months due to contamination, the company said Saturday, ...
4
Valencia County plans hearing on mineral order
ABQnews Seeker
Commissioners respond to backlash against oil ... Commissioners respond to backlash against oil and gas development
5
Family devastated after Texas escapee kills man, grandsons
ABQnews Seeker
Residents of Centerville had become more ... Residents of Centerville had become more vigilant over the past three weeks as authorities searched for a murderer who had killed on behalf of ...
6
Smith, Giron return to Los Lunas Board of Education
ABQnews Seeker
Evidence did not rise to the ... Evidence did not rise to the standard required for dismissal, says judge
7
NMPED approves rule on suspending school district boards
ABQnews Seeker
Conditions for such a move include ... Conditions for such a move include fraud and other serious issues
8
AG Balderas contributes $100K for Colón TV ads
2022 election
State Auditor Brian Colón is in ... State Auditor Brian Colón is in a highly contested race with Bernalillo County DA Raúl Torrez for Dem nomination
9
Warm welcome home for Honor Flight recipients
ABQnews Seeker
Sunport crowd salutes veterans of World ... Sunport crowd salutes veterans of World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War