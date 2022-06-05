 Celebrating Celtic culture - Albuquerque Journal

Celebrating Celtic culture

By Images by Journal photographer Roberto E. Rosales

Bagpipes, braemar stones and beard competitions are all on the agenda this weekend at the Rio Grande Valley Celtic Festival, which kicked off Saturday at Balloon Fiesta Park in Albuquerque.

Day One of the two-day Celtic extravaganza drew crowds from around the state and country as it made a comeback after a two-year hiatus.

Attendees were treated to dancing and music — including multiple bagpiping groups from several states. Sporting events featured traditional games such as the caber toss — picture a kilt-clad athlete hefting a timber nearly the size of a telephone pole — as well as sheaf tosses, where contestants use a pitchfork to hurl a burlap sack stuffed with straw. Celtic culture devotees could also partake in food and beverages, peruse arts and crafts on sale — and enjoy a festive, coming-out-of-the-pandemic atmosphere.

The festival is hosted by Rio Grande Valley Celtic Association to “celebrate and foster traditional Celtic culture of the five nations: Scotland, Ireland, Wales, Brittany, Manx and Galicia,” according to the organization’s website. The event continues Sunday starting at 9 a.m. A full schedule of entertainment and games is available at celtfestabq.com. One-day passes are $15. Children age 11 and younger are free.

