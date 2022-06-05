 ABQ councilors aim to give one district more voice - Albuquerque Journal

ABQ councilors aim to give one district more voice

By Jessica Dyer / Journal Staff Writer

City Councilor Pat Davis

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

In an effort to give Albuquerque’s International District more political sway, two city councilors have developed a concept map that would radically reshape their own districts and – potentially – put one of them out of a job.

The dramatic boundary revisions posited by Councilors Pat Davis and Tammy Fiebelkorn would separate the International District from Nob Hill, two areas currently located within District 6. But it also would exclude Davis – District 6’s second-term councilor – from the district he was twice elected to represent. Under the Davis/Fiebelkorn map, Davis could not run for reelection next year unless he moved.

But the Davis/Fiebelkorn map remains just an idea, one of several under review.

City Councilor Tammy Fiebelkorn

The duo submitted it to Albuquerque’s citizen-led redistricting committee, which voted May 18 to adopt it as an official map under consideration.

There are now seven concept maps before the committee, and the panel will continue accepting new maps until its Wednesday meeting.

The committee has until July 1 to make recommendations to the City Council, which has the final say on where to draw boundaries for the nine council districts.

The council may or may not accept the committee’s recommendations, but it will have to approve at least some changes to the current district map to account for the uneven population growth identified by the 2020 U.S. Census. Some of the maps before the redistricting committee make relatively minor adjustments.

But the Davis/Fiebelkorn map would dramatically shift boundaries in the southern half of the city.

As it stands today, District 6 covers the area south of Lomas between University and Eubank, including Nob Hill and what is generally considered the entire International District.

The current District 7 runs north of Lomas to Montgomery, covering Uptown and the middle of the city.

The Davis/Fiebelkorn map would condense District 6’s east-west coverage to the area between San Mateo and Eubank, while extending it as far north as Candelaria, taking most of Uptown District 7 would keep part of its existing Northeast Heights area, but sweep west of District 6 and take the Nob Hill and Mesa del Sol areas.

Fiebelkorn said she wanted to present an idea that would give the International District’s “large, culturally significant population” a more united voice on the council. She said she thinks International District residents may have more in common with residents just north of Lomas than with current district-mates in Nob Hill, which she called a “completely different demographic.”

“One of the baselines of redistricting is that we find ways to make marginalized communities have a voice,” she said.

Under the proposal, the District 6 population would be 49.2% Hispanic, up from the current level of 46.8%, according to data on the city’s redistricting website. It would keep the Native American (6.3%) and Asian (2.7%) concentrations the same, but lower the white population to 33.8% from 35.2% and the Black population to 4.1% from 4.5%.

But Fiebelkorn stressed that this is just an idea. She said wants the redistricting committee – which started meeting and studying the relevant issues in March – do its own thorough review.

“I want to hear what the folks who have been living and breathing this the last several months think in terms of these various options and what would be the best to make sure everybody is represented in a fair and equitable way,” she said.

Davis said the redistricting committee has seen maps that would have portioned part of the International District into the eastern district that includes Four Hills, something he did not want to see.

As for his own political future, he said he’s not prepared to say what he would do if a map carves him out of his own district but that he’s “inclined to honor my commitment to only run for two terms.”

“I think we should have some different voices on the City Council,” he said. “If you look at it now, the entire east side of the city is represented by white folks, and I think that shows the current districting is leaving some people out of the process.”

Redistricting Committee Chair Cathryn McGill – the panel’s District 6 representative – said she did not want to comment specifically on any one map since they’re all conceptual. But she reiterated that the goal of redistricting is to achieve equity so that one person equals one vote citywide and said she cares about the International District.

“I want to shift and change that narrative and allow people to know how great the International District is, and view it as an asset as opposed to a detriment,” she said. “If that means we need to take a serious look at drawing different boundaries to improve representation there, I’m certainly going to be open-minded about that.”

More info
To view the maps the committee already has or to submit a new one, go to cabq.gov/2022redistricting

Home » ABQnews Seeker » ABQ councilors aim to give one district more voice

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
ABQ councilors aim to give one district more voice
ABQnews Seeker
Proposed revision from Davis, Fiebelkorn would ... Proposed revision from Davis, Fiebelkorn would separate International District from Nob Hill
2
BLM New Mexico has new state director
ABQnews Seeker
‘It’s an honor,’ says Melanie Barnes, ... ‘It’s an honor,’ says Melanie Barnes, who has held various BLM positions since 2007
3
PED bumps up testing timeline
ABQnews Seeker
Results expected months sooner after LFC ... Results expected months sooner after LFC feedback
4
Celebrating Celtic culture
ABQnews Seeker
Bagpipes, braemar stones and beard competitions ... Bagpipes, braemar stones and beard competitions are all on the agenda this weekend at the Rio Grande Valley Celtic Festival, which kicked off Saturday ...
5
Mystery solved: UK Queen shares secret with Paddington
ABQnews Seeker
Now we know what is in ... Now we know what is in Queen Elizabeth II's handbag. The long-time mystery was solved Saturday when the British monarch made the second star ...
6
City councilor wants to shift Planned Parenthood money
ABQnews Seeker
One Albuquerque city councilor is attempting ... One Albuquerque city councilor is attempting to undo a recently approved budgetary sponsorship of Planned Parenthood of New Mexico. Councilor Renee Grout is introducing ...
7
Abbott restarts baby formula plant linked to contamination
ABQnews Seeker
Abbott Nutrition has restarted production at ... Abbott Nutrition has restarted production at the Michigan baby formula factory that has been closed for months due to contamination, the company said Saturday, ...
8
Valencia County plans hearing on mineral order
ABQnews Seeker
Commissioners respond to backlash against oil ... Commissioners respond to backlash against oil and gas development
9
Family devastated after Texas escapee kills man, grandsons
ABQnews Seeker
Residents of Centerville had become more ... Residents of Centerville had become more vigilant over the past three weeks as authorities searched for a murderer who had killed on behalf of ...