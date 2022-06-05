Combat sports: Lovato wins again

In Denver, Albuquerque’s Amanda Lovato defeated Randee Lynn Morales by unanimous decision on Saturday in a six-round flyweight boxing match.

Lovato, 1-1-1 as a boxer, has won three fights in a row — two in MMA, one in boxing, after having gone a combined 0-8-1 in her first nine professional fights.

Morales, a Rio Rancho High School graduate, lives in the Denver area.

MMA: In Las Vegas, Nevada, Albuquerque’s Daniel Argueta lost to Dallas’ Damon Jackson by unanimous decision in a featherweight fight on a UFC Fight Night card.

Argueta (8-1) lost for the first time as a pro. He normally fights at bantamweight but accepted the fight against the veteran Jackson on short notice in order to make his UFC debut.

Jackson is 21-4-1.