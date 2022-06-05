Tambakis saves United in extra time

It was quite fitting that it came down to the final play for New Mexico United, with goalkeeper Alex Tambakis snuffing a penalty kick from Orange County’s Erick Torres with a desperate dive to preserve United’s 2-1 road victory.

It was one of six saves for Tambakis, most of which left OC players shaking their heads.

“I had full confidence in Alex in the moment,” United coach Zack Prince said. “But just not being able to control that moment, I was really kind of frustrated. The way we gave up a little too much and allowed them to play the way they wanted to. They play extremely direct. They don’t play the ball on the ground at all.

“They play it in the air and play for seconds a lot, and we allowed them to do that.”

Just moments earlier, in the first minute of stoppage time, OC forward Milan Iloski did just that, blasting home a volley off a weak clearance to bring the deficit to one.

“It was a moment of brilliance,” Prince said of the OC goal.

And Iloski had a chance to equalize in the final seconds, but his shot rolled wide left before the penalty kick was called.

It all was a script that was almost too familiar for United fans, especially since Iloski scored in the 91st minute at Isotopes Park in March to create a 1-all draw.

Instead, Tambakis correctly guessed to go to his right and fisted Torres’ attempt away, extending New Mexico’s winning streak to four games and its unbeaten streak to six. The win gives United 22 points and pushes them into a third-place tie in the USLC Western Conference with San Diego, with a game in hand.

United took the early lead after Rashid Tetteh lofted a ball down the left wing. OC defender Michael Orozco appeared set to intervene, but the clearing attempt instead went straight up. Neco Brett then won the ball and took off on a solo sprint into the penalty area with defender Albi Skendi trying to make up ground. As Brett prepared to unleash a shot, Skendi stuck a foot around, getting part of the ball, but also just enough of Brett to send him tumbling and earning a penalty kick.

Justin Portillo sliced a pinpoint attempt just beyond the reach of OC goalkeeper Patrick Rakovsky for a 1-0 NMU lead in the 18th minute.

Some crisp passing and awareness led to United’s second goal in the 32nd minute.

Tabort Etaka Preston picked up a turnover and worked over midfield before sending Brett into the penalty area. Brett worked it low, drew two defenders, then found Chris Wehan alone near the six-yard line. Wehan buried it into the far corner.

Shortly thereafter, OC subbed in forward Sean Okoli, creating a three-man offensive front. It proved to be smart move, as the pressure moved immediately to the New Mexico defense and Tambakis.

“We could have gone up 3-0, Prince said. “But we’re such a resilient group. I’m incredibly happy with our ability to adapt in games and to different formations. Whatever is thrown at us and we’re able to counter it and handle it in a lot of different ways.”

On this day, it was Tambakis handling it with his game-clinching save.