 UNM hires Dickson to take over Lobo softball - Albuquerque Journal

UNM hires Dickson to take over Lobo softball

By Journal staff and wire reports

Nicole Dickson, UNM Lobo softball coach (Photo via UNM Athletics)

Nicole Dickson, a 2008 Eastern New Mexico graduate who has coached Stephen F. Austin to five consecutive winning seasons, has been named the head softball coach at the University of New Mexico.

“I am excited to have Nicole join the Lobo Family,” UNM athletic director Eddie Nuñez said in a news release. “She has been highly successful at multiple levels and she has a history of building programs. Her vision for what Lobo Softball can be, and how to build it, is what we need to bring our program to a championship level.”

Coach Paula Congleton’s contract was not renewed after the Highland High School and UNM graduate failed to post a winning record in her five seasons leading the program. The Lobos went 26-27 overall this season, the team’s best during Congleton’s tenure, but were 6-18 and last in Mountain West Conference play.

The Lobos haven’t had a winning season since 2015 and have had only two winning records since 2001.

Dickson was 138-123 in six seasons at SFA, her only losing season her first (17-33) in 2017. Since, the Ladyjacks have gone 121-90. Dickson’s best season was the abbreviated (due to COVID-19) 2020 campaign when SFA went 19-4. She was named Southland Conference Coach of the Year after the 2021 season, in which the Ladyjacks were 35-12 and 25-2 in league play.

The Ladyjacks went 31-25 and 18-6 this season.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to join UNM athletics,” Dickson said in the UNM news release. “… The goal is to compete for championships and represent the campus and community positively on and off the field.”

Dickson came to SFA from Tyler (Texas) Junior College, where she coached three seasons after a year at Paris (Texas) JC.

She earned a bachelor’s degree in health and physical education at ENMU and earned a master’s in sports management and kinesiology from Hardin-Simmons in 2009.

Dickson, a Texas native, played two seasons (2007-08) of softball at ENMU after transferring from Howard (Texas) College. As a junior, she went 16-9 as a pitcher with a 3.87 earned run average. She was 6-5 as a senior with a 3.46 ERA.

 

Home » Sports » UNM hires Dickson to take over Lobo softball

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
UNM hires Dickson to take over Lobo softball
College
Nicole Dickson, a 2008 Eastern New ... Nicole Dickson, a 2008 Eastern New Mexico graduate who has coached Stephen F. Austin to five consecutive winning seasons, has been named the head ...
2
Happy Holaday, Lobos; QB picture bright
College
Danny Gonzales closed out the month ... Danny Gonzales closed out the month of May by showcasing his deft ability, keen eyes and some good fortune ... on the golf course. ...
3
College baseball: Vandy routs Aggies, ends their season
Baseball
Vanderbilt beat New Mexico State 21-1 ... Vanderbilt beat New Mexico State 21-1 on Saturday in an NCAA regional, ending the Aggies baseball season with 24-34 record.
4
College baseball: Aggies' upset bid falls short
Baseball
The New Mexico State Aggies' bid ... The New Mexico State Aggies' bid for a stunning college baseball upset Friday night ended in anticlimactic fashion with a 10th-inning, bases-loaded walk, giving ...
5
Aggies are set to open baseball regional
Baseball
To face host Oregon State Friday ... To face host Oregon State Friday in Corvallis
6
House opts to return to Lobos
College
Jaelen House will call the Pit ... Jaelen House will call the Pit home for another season. As the team expected, the 6-foot point guard on Wednesday filed his paperwork with ...
7
Bart Bryant, 59, dies in car accident
College
Bart Bryant, who grew up in ... Bart Bryant, who grew up in Alamogordo, played college golf at New Mexico State and became a three-time winner on the PGA Tour, died ...
8
Ramsey named UNM football director of recruiting
College
Geno Ramsey, who has spent the ... Geno Ramsey, who has spent the past 12 seasons as the wide receivers coach and recruiting coordinator at Mt. San Jacinto College in California, ...
9
Lobo hoops notes: House call coming, opener set for ...
ABQnews Seeker
Jaelen House's decision on pro future ... Jaelen House's decision on pro future coming Wednesday, the Lobos have season opener set and Craig Snow is back in the game...