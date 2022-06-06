Casa del Sol gifted to ENMU as event facility

CLOVIS – Eastern New Mexico University has a new event facility thanks to a donation from an alumna.

Casa del Sol, an adobe-style home on Portales’ West 17th St. was built in 1948, designed by Santa Fe architect John Gaw Meem and bought by Gay Su Pinnell in 2017. The ENMU alumna grew up in Portales and became a world-renowned early childhood literacy education expert.

According to a news release from John Houser, assistant vice president of marketing and communications at ENMU, Pinnell fell in love with the house.

“I had fond memories of attending many dinners and receptions at Casa del Sol in the beautiful backyard,” said Pinnell, who oversaw the renovation and modernization of the home into an ENMU event space that includes two guest apartments.

Pinnell described Casa del Sol as a very traditional New Mexican design, including the kiva fireplace as the center of the home.

“Historically, a kiva is a place for friends to conversate. I thought, ‘Wouldn’t it be great if I could help ENMU by purchasing and renovating it to be a place for people to stay, be comfortable, and create a dedicated cozy environment for gatherings?'” Pinnell said.

Sisters Megan Hamilton and Cassidy Self of Portales, both ENMU graduates, were the contractor and interior designer, respectively, on the project.

According to Houser, Casa del Sol will be used by ENMU to host seminars, small gatherings, receptions, poetry readings and many other education-related events.

Lance Pyle, president of the ENMU Board of Regents, officially accepted the property on behalf of the university.