 APD issues over 1,000 tickets for no license plate in 2022 - Albuquerque Journal

APD issues over 1,000 tickets for no license plate in 2022

By D'Val Westphal / Journal Road Warrior

DRIVERS DO GET CITED FOR NO PLATES: Metro-area drivers have all seen it – vehicles on the road with no license plate, not even a paper tag.

Bill D. emails “In a very long time I have only seen one car pulled over for a traffic violation. What I do see very often – three cars at the same time at a red light on Carlisle and Menaul on May 27 – are cars with no license plates. It is obvious to me there is no law enforcement simply because the police have more pertinent issues.

“In any case, if you like to speed, etc., take the plate off your car. That nullifies the cameras. If in the apparently highly unlikely event you get pulled over, just claim it must have been stolen and you did not know.”

And Vicki Meagher has “counted 23 cars in Albuquerque so far with no license plate. I’ve never seen this phenomenon in any other state. Can you tell me why people do this and why it’s allowed?”

It’s not. State statute 66-3-18 says “the registration plate shall be attached to the rear of the vehicle for which it is issued.” But law enforcement has to see the violation, and the Albuquerque Police Department has been trying for years to get to 1,000 sworn officers to police a city dealing with a crime wave and more than 600 signalized intersections.

That said, APD’s Rebecca Atkins reports officers routinely issue thousands of citations for no registration/license plate.

In 2021 2,062 tickets were written to drivers who did not have proof of registration (66-3-1 in the traffic code), which comes with your plate. Another 1,266 got tickets for not having a plate or paper tag on the vehicle (66-3-18).

APD is way ahead of that pace in 2022. Through May 24, 1,772 citations were written for no proof of registration, and 1,014 for not having a plate or paper tag.

FYI the fines are $50 for no registration, $25 for no plate or for a lost/damaged registration, plate or title.

CALL 311 FOR BUS STOP CLEANUP: Wallace Anderson shares in an email “the bus stops in Albuquerque are a disgrace. Many are piled up with food, blankets, human waste and just plain unsanitary. The bus stop at Academy and San Mateo has a burned-out trash can chained to the bus stop sign pole. It has been there for months.

“Who is responsible for cleaning these stops, and what kind of message does it send to visitors and regular citizens who witness this? … Why are we ignoring cleaning up these public areas?”

Scott Cilke, a city public information officer, says “ABQ Ride is committed to providing riders clean and safe environments to participate in public transit. If ever a member of the community sees something different, we encourage them to call 311 and report the issue. Transit will address it as quickly as possible, as it did with the transit stops referenced by your reader. Besides that, ABQ Ride also works to clean stops routinely as well as via community clean-up events (most recently on June 4) where they and community volunteers team up to pick up debris and clean up transit stops.”

FIGHTING ILLEGAL PARKING: Karen emails “we have a big parking problem in our neighborhood – Unser and McMahon – and the (city) parking division refuses to address the issues. First is parking on the sidewalk. We cannot walk on our sidewalks because of cars, trucks, trailers and motor homes either hanging over or completely blocking the sidewalk. … We have children and people with disabilities who can not use the sidewalk because they are blocked. This is a safety issue. … Second issue is vehicles parked in intersections, crosswalks and within 10 feet of a crosswalk.”

Chapter 8 of the city’s ordinances clearly bars parking that blocks a sidewalk, street or pedestrian crossing. Karen says “all of these parking-on-the-sidewalk infractions have been reported in 311. The majority of which are still there. The reason why we have to keep reporting them is because people will not move them if they receive a citation every once in awhile. They are not compelled to resolve the issue. What needs to be done to get the city of Albuquerque parking to do its job?”

Apparently, more staff.

Cilke says “Parking Management is responsible for responding to parking inquiries during regular business hours via 311. After hours, APD fills in, and complaints can be channeled to 242-COPS. However, Parking Management does not have the resources to monitor parking in all corners of the city. For that reason, we rely on our community to report parking violations via 311.”

FYI improper parking is also a $25 fine under state statute; three unpaid tickets and the city can boot the vehicle under ordinance 8-1-3-12.

Editorial page editor D’Val Westphal tackles commuter issues for the metro area on Mondays. Reach her at 823-3858; dwestphal@abqjournal.com; or 7777 Jefferson NE, Albuquerque, NM, 87109.

Home » News » Road Warrior » APD issues over 1,000 tickets for no license plate in 2022

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Casa del Sol gifted to ENMU as event facility
ABQnews Seeker
Adobe-style home bought by alumna and ... Adobe-style home bought by alumna and Portales native Gay Su Pinnell in 2017
2
APD issues over 1,000 tickets for no license plate ...
ABQnews Seeker
Residents fed up with illegal neighborhood ... Residents fed up with illegal neighborhood parking, filthy bus stops told to call 311
3
'Ballot bins' urge residents to pick up, not litter
ABQnews Seeker
Keep Roswell Beautiful aims to reduce ... Keep Roswell Beautiful aims to reduce cigarette butt refuse
4
Data from a small planet
ABQnews Seeker
Curiosity rover reports on water history, ... Curiosity rover reports on water history, possibility of past life on Mars
5
CYFD investigated mother before daughter’s death
ABQnews Seeker
Of seven neglect complaints, most recent ... Of seven neglect complaints, most recent were unsubstantiated
6
ABQ councilors aim to give one district more voice
ABQnews Seeker
Proposed revision from Davis, Fiebelkorn would ... Proposed revision from Davis, Fiebelkorn would separate International District from Nob Hill
7
Amid light turnout, NM voters pick their nominees
2022 election
Open AG race, bitter contest for ... Open AG race, bitter contest for governor top the ballot
8
NM's red flag gun law seldom used 2 years ...
ABQnews Seeker
Nine seizure petitions filed statewide since ... Nine seizure petitions filed statewide since enactment, with five approvals
9
Corrales farmers have a drought dilemma
ABQnews Seeker
Area faces a summer with little ... Area faces a summer with little to no irrigation water