 Stocks climb on Wall Street, led by more gains in tech - Albuquerque Journal

Stocks climb on Wall Street, led by more gains in tech

By Damian J. Troise / Associated Press

NEW YORK — Stocks rose broadly in morning trading on Wall Street Monday, led by more gains in big tech companies.

The S&P 500 rose 1.4% as of 10:10 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 325 points, or 1%, to 33,231 and the Nasdaq rose 1.8%.

Technology stocks were doing much of the heavy lifting for the market. Companies in the sector, with their lofty stock values, tend to give the market a harder push higher or lower. Apple rose 1.9%.

Banks gained ground along with rising bond yields, which allow them to charge more lucrative interest rates on mortgages and other loans. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.99% from 2.95% late Friday. Bank of America rose 1.9%.

Several big companies were moving on a mix of deal and other news.

Twitter fell 4.2% after Tesla CEO Elon Musk threatened to call of his deal to buy the company, saying Twitter was refusing to hand over data. Spirit Airlines rose 4.3% after JetBlue raised its offer to buy the rival carrier, and Amazon rose 4.7% after executing a 20-for-1 stock split.

The early gains for major indexes to open the week come as the broader market remains in a slump. The benchmark S&P 500 index is coming off of its eighth losing week in the last nine.

Rising inflation has been stinging businesses and consumers. Concerns about inflation have also prompted the Federal Reserve to aggressively raise interest rates in an attempt to slow economic growth enough to temper inflation. But, Wall Street is worried raising interest rates too quickly or by too much could cause a recession.

Meanwhile, higher interest rates put downward pressure on stocks and other investments.

Investors will get more data on inflation’s impact on Friday when the Labor Department releases its May report on consumer prices.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is still adding to the pressure on rising inflation with high energy prices. Lockdowns in China because of COVID-19 have also added to worries about worsening supply chain problems, but some of those measures are being lifted. Diners are returning to restaurants in most of Beijing for the first time in more than a month as authorities further eased pandemic-related restrictions.

Solar energy companies gained ground following reports that the U.S. could lift tariffs on some Chinese imports like solar panels. Sunrun rose 9% and SunPower rose 5.4%.

Home » Business » Money » Stocks climb on Wall Street, led by more gains in tech

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Stocks climb on Wall Street, led by more gains ...
Money
Stocks are off to a higher ... Stocks are off to a higher start on Wall Street Monday led by more gains in big tech companies. The S&P 500 was up ...
2
Bidding war for Spirit Airlines heats up ahead of ...
Money
The bidding war over Spirit Airlines ... The bidding war over Spirit Airlines is ramping up again with JetBlue boosting its offer for the discount carrier just days after rival Frontier ...
3
Investor-advisory firm backs latest Frontier bid for Spirit
Money
The decision by Frontier Airlines to ... The decision by Frontier Airlines to sweeten its offer for Spirit Airlines paid dividends Friday when an investor-advisory firm recommended the deal to Spirit ...
4
American Airlines gives rosier outlook for summer revenue
Money
American Airlines on Friday raised its ... American Airlines on Friday raised its forecast of second-quarter revenue, joining a growing list of airlines expecting demand this summer to top previous forecasts ...
5
GameStop: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot
Money
GameStop Corp. (GME) on Wednesday reported ... GameStop Corp. (GME) on Wednesday reported a loss of $157.9 million in its fiscal first quarter. On a per-share basis, the Grapevine, Texas-based company ...
6
Advisers tell Spirit shareholders to reject Frontier bid
Money
A firm that advises investors on ... A firm that advises investors on proxy voting said Tuesday that Spirit Airlines shareholders should oppose Frontier Airlines' bid to buy Spirit, saying that ...
7
Biden plots inflation fight with Fed chair as nation ...
Money
Focused on relentlessly rising prices, President ... Focused on relentlessly rising prices, President Joe Biden plotted inflation-fighting strategy Tuesday with the chairman of the Federal Reserve, with the fate of the ...
8
US consumer confidence slips in May amid stubborn inflation
Money
U.S. consumer confidence edged lower in ... U.S. consumer confidence edged lower in May as Americans' view of their present and future prospects dimmed in the midst of persistent inflation. The ...
9
Underfunded IRS rewards intellectual bankruptcy
Business
Poor IRS funding leaves us with ... Poor IRS funding leaves us with a tax system that rewards intellectual bankruptcy and is undeserving of a great democracy.