 Phelps, Vonn among those heading to US Olympic & Para Hall - Albuquerque Journal

Phelps, Vonn among those heading to US Olympic & Para Hall

By Associated Press

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Lindsey Vonn, Michelle Kwan, Mia Hamm, Billie Jean King and the late Pat Summitt are among the nine individual women who will be inducted into the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Hall of Fame this summer, along with Michael Phelps and hurdling great Roger Kingdom.

Others voted onto the 2022 class on a crowded ballot were Natalie Coughlin (swimming), Muffy Davis (Para Alpine skiing and cycling), David Kiley (Para Alpine skiing, track and field and wheelchair basketball), Trischa Zorn-Hudson (Para swimming) and Gretchen Fraser (skiing).

The 1976 women’s 4×100 freestyle relay swimming team, anchored by Shirley Babashoff in its stunning upset over the East Germans, and the 2002 men’s Paralympic sled hockey team also were voted into the hall by a mix of Olympic and Paralympic athletes, media and administrators and fans.

The induction ceremony is set for June 24 at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum.

This is the first hall class since 2019; before that, there hadn’t been a class since 2012. The gaps have led to a large list of worthy candidates. Among those who did not make the cut this year are Bode Miller, Julia Mancuso, Dawn Staley and two-time Olympic gold-medal wrestler John Smith.

Led by a record-setting 28 medals and 23 golds won by Phelps, this year’s class has captured a total of 129 medals, including 86 gold.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Home » Sports » Phelps, Vonn among those heading to US Olympic & Para Hall

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Data from a small planet
ABQnews Seeker
Curiosity rover reports on water history, ... Curiosity rover reports on water history, possibility of past life on Mars
2
CYFD investigated mother before daughter’s death
ABQnews Seeker
Of seven neglect complaints, most recent ... Of seven neglect complaints, most recent were unsubstantiated
3
NM's red flag gun law seldom used 2 years ...
ABQnews Seeker
Nine seizure petitions filed statewide since ... Nine seizure petitions filed statewide since enactment, with five approvals
4
APD issues over 1,000 tickets for no license plate ...
ABQnews Seeker
Residents fed up with illegal neighborhood ... Residents fed up with illegal neighborhood parking, filthy bus stops told to call 311
5
'Ballot bins' urge residents to pick up, not litter
ABQnews Seeker
Keep Roswell Beautiful aims to reduce ... Keep Roswell Beautiful aims to reduce cigarette butt refuse
6
Casa del Sol gifted to ENMU as event facility
ABQnews Seeker
Adobe-style home bought by alumna and ... Adobe-style home bought by alumna and Portales native Gay Su Pinnell in 2017
7
Corrales farmers have a drought dilemma
ABQnews Seeker
Area faces a summer with little ... Area faces a summer with little to no irrigation water
8
Officials: Over 50 feared dead after attack at Nigerian ...
AP Feeds
Many children among the victims, lawmakers ... Many children among the victims, lawmakers say
9
Amid light turnout, NM voters pick their nominees
2022 election
Open AG race, bitter contest for ... Open AG race, bitter contest for governor top the ballot
10
ABQ councilors aim to give one district more voice
ABQnews Seeker
Proposed revision from Davis, Fiebelkorn would ... Proposed revision from Davis, Fiebelkorn would separate International District from Nob Hill