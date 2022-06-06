NHCC hosts Carmen Tafolla for book reading, kids community festival

Part of the National Hispanic Cultural Center’s mission is to preserve and promote Hispanic culture, arts and humanities.

On Friday, June 10, the NHCC is presenting author Carmen Tafolla for a book reading and signing.

Tafolla’s appearance is part of the center’s “Escribir/Eschuchar: Latin Writer Series.”

The free event begins at 6 p.m. Friday, June 10, with a reception in the Roy E. Disney Center for Performing Arts. At 7 p.m. in the Bank of America Theatre, Tafolla will read selections from her more than 30 published works.

“Whether she’s writing for an audience of children or adults, Carmen Tafolla is an incredibly gifted author, and we’re delighted to welcome her to the National Hispanic Cultural Center,” said Dr. Margie Huerta, NHCC executive director. “Her appearance also kicks off our Día de Familia series, which will bring a new type of family-friendly fun to the Center!”

Huerta says Tafolla will be back to kick off “Día de Familia: Pinturas, Palabras, y Paletas” on Saturday, June 11.

During the event, visitors will have the chance to listen to a children’s book-reading from Tafolla’s book “What Can you Do with a Paleta? (¿Que Puedes Hacer con una Paleta?),” paint their own watercolor paletas, and participate in a bilingual StoryWalk, where pages from the book will be placed throughout the NHCC so kids and parents can follow along.

The events are free, but registration is strongly suggested at nhccnm.org.