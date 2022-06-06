 Poland, with near-total abortion ban, to record pregnancies - Albuquerque Journal

Poland, with near-total abortion ban, to record pregnancies

By Vanessa Gera / Associated Press

WARSAW, Poland — The government of Poland, where a near-total abortion ban is in place, faced accusations Monday of creating a “pregnancy register” as the country expands the amount of medical data being digitally saved on patients.

Women’s rights advocates and opposition politicians fear women face unprecedented surveillance given the conservative views of a ruling party that has already tightened what was one of Europe’s most restrictive abortion laws.

They fear the new data could be used by police and prosecutors against women whose pregnancies end, even in cases of miscarriage, or that women could be tracked by the state if they order abortion pills or travel abroad for an abortion.

“A pregnancy registry in a country with an almost complete ban on abortion is terrifying,” said Agnieszka Dziemianowicz-Bąk, a left-wing lawmaker.

The matter gained attention Monday after Health Minister Adam Niedzielski signed an ordinance Friday expanding the amount of information to be saved in a central database on patients, including information on allergies, blood type and pregnancies.

The health ministry spokesman, Wojciech Andrusiewicz, sought to allay concerns, saying only medical professionals will have access to the data, and that the changes are being made at the recommendation of the European Union.

The effort, he said, is meant to improve the medical treatment of patients, including if they seek treatment elsewhere in the 27-member EU. In the case of pregnant women, he said this will help doctors immediately know which women should not get X-rays or certain medicines.

“Nobody is creating a pregnancy register in Poland,” he told the TVN24 all-news station.

But Marta Lempart, the leader of a women’s rights group, Women’s Strike, said she does not trust the government to keep information on women’s pregnancies from the police and prosecutors. She told The Associated Press that police in Poland are already questioning women on how their pregnancies end, tipped off by disgruntled partners.

“Being pregnant means that police can come to you any time and prosecutors can come to you to ask you questions about your pregnancy,” Lempart said.

The new system means many Polish women will now avoid the state medical system during their pregnancies, with wealthier women seeking private treatment or traveling abroad, even for prenatal care.

Meanwhile, poorer women in Poland will face an increased risk of medical problems or even death by avoiding prenatal care, Lempart fears.

Lempart also worries that information gained by police could be shared with state media to harm people’s reputations.

She already knows how that can happen. In 2020, Lempart tested positive for COVID-19, and the information was reported by state television even before she got her results.

Poland — a predominantly Catholic country — bans abortion in almost all cases, with exceptions only when a woman’s life or health is endangered or if the pregnancy results from rape or incest.

For years, abortion was allowed in the case of fetuses with congenital defects. That exception was struck down by the constitutional court in 2020.

In practice, Polish women seeking to terminate their pregnancies order abortions pills or travel to Germany, the Czech Republic and other countries where the procedure is allowed. While self-administering abortion pills is legal, helping someone else is not.

Activist Justyna Wydrzyńska is facing up to three years in prison for helping a victim of domestic violence access abortion pills. Amnesty International says it is the first such case in Europe.

Home » News » World » Poland, with near-total abortion ban, to record pregnancies

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Data from a small planet
ABQnews Seeker
Curiosity rover reports on water history, ... Curiosity rover reports on water history, possibility of past life on Mars
2
CYFD investigated mother before daughter’s death
ABQnews Seeker
Of seven neglect complaints, most recent ... Of seven neglect complaints, most recent were unsubstantiated
3
NM's red flag gun law seldom used 2 years ...
ABQnews Seeker
Nine seizure petitions filed statewide since ... Nine seizure petitions filed statewide since enactment, with five approvals
4
APD issues over 1,000 tickets for no license plate ...
ABQnews Seeker
Residents fed up with illegal neighborhood ... Residents fed up with illegal neighborhood parking, filthy bus stops told to call 311
5
'Ballot bins' urge residents to pick up, not litter
ABQnews Seeker
Keep Roswell Beautiful aims to reduce ... Keep Roswell Beautiful aims to reduce cigarette butt refuse
6
Casa del Sol gifted to ENMU as event facility
ABQnews Seeker
Adobe-style home bought by alumna and ... Adobe-style home bought by alumna and Portales native Gay Su Pinnell in 2017
7
Corrales farmers have a drought dilemma
ABQnews Seeker
Area faces a summer with little ... Area faces a summer with little to no irrigation water
8
Officials: Over 50 feared dead after attack at Nigerian ...
AP Feeds
Many children among the victims, lawmakers ... Many children among the victims, lawmakers say
9
Amid light turnout, NM voters pick their nominees
2022 election
Open AG race, bitter contest for ... Open AG race, bitter contest for governor top the ballot
10
ABQ councilors aim to give one district more voice
ABQnews Seeker
Proposed revision from Davis, Fiebelkorn would ... Proposed revision from Davis, Fiebelkorn would separate International District from Nob Hill