 Arizona judge declines GOP request to block mail voting - Albuquerque Journal

Arizona judge declines GOP request to block mail voting

By Jonathan J. Cooper / Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 3 times

PHOENIX — An Arizona judge on Monday declined a request by the state Republican Party to block most mail ballots for the 2022 election, preserving the voting method used by the overwhelming majority of voters.

Mohave County Superior Court Judge Lee Jantzen ruled that nothing in the Arizona Constitution prohibits the Legislature from allowing citizens to vote by mail.

The case is the latest piece of a multi-pronged effort by the Arizona Republican Party and its firebrand chair, Kelli Ward, to roll back a system of no-excuse absentee voting that the GOP-controlled Legislature has built since 1991. They’ve pushed to require nearly everyone to cast a ballot in person on Election Day as former President Donald Trump repeats the lie that he lost the 2020 election because of fraud linked to mail ballots in Arizona and other battleground states.

Arizona is among the states with the highest levels of mail voting, a system that has grown overwhelmingly popular with voters from both parties as well as independents. Striking down those laws would have had major implications for the 2022 election in Arizona, which includes one of the handful of races that will determine which party controls the U.S. Senate.

Attorneys for Ward and the GOP argued that voting by mail is inconsistent with the Arizona Constitution’s requirement for a secret ballot. Attorney Alex Kolodin pointed to several clauses in the Arizona Constitution that he says, taken together, prove that the framers intended to ban mail ballots.

Only the voters, not the Legislature, can authorize mail voting by amending the constitution, Kolodin argued in court last week.

Lawyers for state and county election officials as well as the Arizona Democratic Party said the vote-by-mail laws have plenty of secrecy safeguards built in. The judge, appointed by former Republican Gov. Jan Brewer, agreed.

“The laws are far from perfect and nobody anticipated thirty years ago that approximately 90 percent of Arizona voters would vote by mail-in ballot during a pandemic, but these laws are NOT in violation of the Arizona Constitution,” Jantzen wrote.

Ward and the state GOP originally filed their lawsuit directly with the Arizona Supreme Court earlier this year, a highly unusual step, but the justices said it should go through a trial court first and they would only consider it on appeal. They refiled the case last month in Mohave County, the most conservative county in the state, where Trump got 75% of the vote in 2020.

Home » Around the Region » Arizona judge declines GOP request to block mail voting

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Arizona judge declines GOP request to block mail voting
Around the Region
An Arizona judge on Monday declined ... An Arizona judge on Monday declined a request by the state Republican Party to block most mail ballots for the 2022 election, preserving the ...
2
Federal judge OKs Oklahoma's lethal injection method
Around the Region
A federal judge in Oklahoma on ... A federal judge in Oklahoma on Monday ruled the state's three-drug lethal injection method is constitutional, paving the way for the state to request ...
3
In blow to Biden, Mexico president to skip Americas ...
Around the Region
Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador ... Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador confirmed Monday that he will skip the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles, dealing a blow to ...
4
Casa del Sol gifted to ENMU as event facility
ABQnews Seeker
Adobe-style home bought by alumna and ... Adobe-style home bought by alumna and Portales native Gay Su Pinnell in 2017
5
'Ballot bins' urge residents to pick up, not litter
ABQnews Seeker
Keep Roswell Beautiful aims to reduce ... Keep Roswell Beautiful aims to reduce cigarette butt refuse
6
5 teens wounded in shooting at West Texas house ...
Around the Region
Five teens were hospitalized Saturday, two ... Five teens were hospitalized Saturday, two in critical condition, after gunfire broke out at an overnight high school graduation party in West Texas, authorities ...
7
Family devastated after Texas escapee kills man, grandsons
ABQnews Seeker
Residents of Centerville had become more ... Residents of Centerville had become more vigilant over the past three weeks as authorities searched for a murderer who had killed on behalf of ...
8
1 tribal officer killed, 1 wounded in Arizona shootings
ABQnews Seeker
A tribal police officer was fatally ... A tribal police officer was fatally shot during a traffic stop on a reservation in Arizona and the suspect was killed in a subsequent ...
9
Police: Cop kills 13-year-old who crashed into patrol car
Around the Region
Police in San Antonio fatally shot ... Police in San Antonio fatally shot a 13-year-old who was driving a suspected stolen car early Friday and rammed it into a marked patrol ...