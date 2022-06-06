Mid-week storms could flood burned areas

New Mexico is in for another hot week, with Albuquerque temperatures pushing into the high-90s this weekend.

Daniel Porter, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Albuquerque, said that mid-week storms could also cause flash floods in areas burned by this year’s wildfires.

“You get the wrong storm in the wrong location there, you can get some significant impacts,” Porter said.

Tuesday in Albuquerque is expected to reach 95 degrees.

Rain chances will pick up across the state on Wednesday.

Albuquerque has a 20% chance of rain, and could hit a high of 94 degrees.

The Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for much of north-central New Mexico on Wednesday.

The alert covers burn scars from the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak and Cooks Peak fires and spreads north into Colfax County near the Colorado state line.

“Any storms that do form, they will not be moving very quickly, and so you can get a wetting footprint pretty easily across those areas,” Porter said.

Residents in and near burned landscapes should be aware of potential flash floods and debris flows.

Forest Service teams have started the second phase of assessing burn impacts from the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire.

The crews will study soil burn severity in the fire’s northern region, including watersheds in Sapello and Mora.

Albuquerque has a forecast high of 94 degrees on Thursday and 98 on Friday.

The weekend should be dry and hot, with high temperatures expected to reach 98 degrees on Saturday and Sunday.