Tommy Davidson headlines a night at Revel in ABQ

Tommy Davidson doesn’t ever slow down.

The multi-hyphenate has carved out a niche for himself in the entertainment.

One thing is for sure — it didn’t happen overnight.

“There’s been a lot of sweat and tears,” he says. “But I’m still here doing what I do.”

Davidson returns to Albuquerque for a performance at 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 8, at Revel Entertainment Center, 4720 Alexander Blvd. NE.

“It’s bene about 18 or 19 years since I was in Albuquerque,” he says. “During that time, I’ve been busy with a variety of projects.”

Davidson has been selling out arenas across the country both solo and co-headlining with the best in the business between a myriad of projects.

He just finished recording a hit song with multi-Grammy winner, Dave Koz for which they toured all of Europe,.

Davidson also guest starred on Nick Cannon’s “Wild ‘n Out” this season and received rave reviews for his starring role on one of this spring’s biggest hits, “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” on Disney+.

“My career has very different dimensions to it,” he says.

Davidson has spent decades refining his skills as an entertainer.

He has social media, but is concerned about how it has saturated the industry.

“All of a sudden, people with no talent can be big stars,” he says. “The bar has been lowered.”

Davidson is best known as one of the stars of the hit television show “In Living Color,” his visibility has allowed him to become a household name known for his innovative talent. He was a standout with his impressions of Sammy Davis Jr., Michael Jackson and other entertainment icons.

Starting as a stand-up comedian, he cut his teeth opening for Patti LaBelle, Kenny G and Luther Vandross.

It wasn’t long before he came to Hollywood and was headlining the biggest rooms and met Robert Townsend.

This led to his first national TV appearance and starring role in “Partners in Crime,” the conduit to Keenan Ivory Wayans, who proved instrumental in Davidson’s career by offering him an opportunity to audition for “In Living Color.”

Davidson starred in Disney Channel’s beloved animated series “The Proud Family” throughout its run between 2001-2005.

He returned this spring to topline the new version of the hit series, “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder.”

“I just stay versatile in what I do,” he says. “I can create something in any area and all someone can say is ‘No.’ I move onto something else. The interesting thing is that my mind changes as my life goes on. I look forward to being with audiences and give them a good time. The fact that people come out to support and see my shows is humbling.”

With his show in Albuquerque, he’s bringing out some of his greatest hits.

“You might hear Obama,” he says, while doing an impression of the former President. “I like to challenge myself as well. This is why I’ve done music with Dave (Koz). I really love music. This is another avenue to keep me on stage.”