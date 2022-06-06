 New Mexico man gets 2 life in prison terms for 2009 murders - Albuquerque Journal

New Mexico man gets 2 life in prison terms for 2009 murders

By Associated Press

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. — A New Mexico man convicted in a 2009 double homicide case has been sentenced to two consecutive life prison terms.

Prosecutors said 49-year-old Robert Chavez’s sentences will run consecutive with previous sentences, including a 26-year prison term for drug trafficking and life in prison plus 21 years for another murder.

Chavez was convicted last month of the 2009 double homicide of Max Griego Jr. and Mary Hudson Gutierrez and sentenced last Thursday.

Prosecutors said Chavez was the leader of the “AZ Boys” organization allegedly connected to drug trafficking.

Court records show Griego and Hudson Gutierrez were found fatally shot at her Alamogordo home in July 2009 and two men plus a driver were seen fleeing the scene.

The case went cold for almost a decade until Chavez and two other suspects were indicted in January 2019.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » New Mexico man gets 2 life in prison terms for 2009 murders

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Woman sentenced to 5 years for exploiting nursing home ...
ABQnews Seeker
A Las Cruces woman was sentenced ... A Las Cruces woman was sentenced Monday to five years in prison and ordered to pay $84,094 in restitution for using a nursing home ...
2
Mid-week storms could flood burned areas
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico is in for another ... New Mexico is in for another hot week, with Albuquerque temperatures pushing into the high-90s this weekend. Daniel Porter, a meteorologist with the National ...
3
Some in Ga. GOP want closed primaries after Trump ...
ABQnews Seeker
Some Republican activists are calling for ... Some Republican activists are calling for abolishing Georgia's open primary system, complaining that too many Democrats crossed over to vote in the state's GOP ...
4
Biden orders emergency steps to boost U.S. solar production
ABQnews Seeker
President Joe Biden ordered emergency measures ... President Joe Biden ordered emergency measures Monday to boost crucial supplies to U.S. solar manufacturers and declared a two-year tariff exemption on solar panels ...
5
NHCC hosts Carmen Tafolla for book reading, kids community ...
ABQnews Seeker
Part of the National Hispanic Cultural ... Part of the National Hispanic Cultural Center's mission is to preserve and promote Hispanic culture, arts and humanities. On Friday, June 10, the NHCC ...
6
IRS analysis good enough for government work
ABQnews Seeker
There is an old joke that ... There is an old joke that involves three people who must answer a seemingly simple question: what is two plus two? The protagonist of ...
7
APD issues over 1,000 tickets for no license plate ...
ABQnews Seeker
Residents fed up with illegal neighborhood ... Residents fed up with illegal neighborhood parking, filthy bus stops told to call 311
8
'Ballot bins' urge residents to pick up, not litter
ABQnews Seeker
Keep Roswell Beautiful aims to reduce ... Keep Roswell Beautiful aims to reduce cigarette butt refuse
9
Data from a small planet
ABQnews Seeker
Curiosity rover reports on water history, ... Curiosity rover reports on water history, possibility of past life on Mars