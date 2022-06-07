 Former Lobo Perez to play in US Open - Albuquerque Journal

Former Lobo Perez to play in US Open

By Journal staff and wire reports

Victor Perez, a former University of New Mexico golfer seen here in the Abu Dhabi Championship in January, will play in his third U.S. Open. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)

Former University of New Mexico golfer Victor Perez was among 12 additional players who earned exemptions into the 122nd U.S. Open Championship, which will be held on the Open Course at The Country Club, in Brookline, Massachusetts, on June 16-19, 2022.

The additional 12 players earned entry based on the current Official World Golf Ranking or as Perez did through the four-event U.S. Open 2022 European Qualifying Series, which ended on June 5. Perez, of France, was No. 1 among the top 10 aggregate point earners in the four-event U.S. Open 2022 European Qualifying Series. The remaining included No. 2 Ryan Fox, of New Zealand; No. 3 Thorbjorn Olesen, of Denmark; No. 4 Sam Horsfield, of England; No. 5 Sebastian Soderberg, of Sweden; No. 6 Kalle Samooja, of Finland; No. 7 Wil Besseling, of Netherlands; No. 8 Yannik Paul, of Germany; No. 9 Richard Mansell, of England; and No. 10 Marcel Schneider, of Germany.

Perez emerged from a four-hole playoff with Fox to capture the Dutch Open on May 29.

Fox, Olesen and Horsfield will play in their fourth U.S. Opens. Perez qualified for his third Open.

Exemptions were awarded to two players who moved into the top 60 of the OWGR as of June 6, who were not otherwise exempt. Aaron Wise was the runner-up in Sunday’s Memorial Tournament and rose to No. 44 in the ranking. Luke List moved to No. 59 and will play in his sixth U.S. Open.

