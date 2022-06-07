 'Topes Today: Isotopes set to take on El Paso - Albuquerque Journal

‘Topes Today: Isotopes set to take on El Paso

By Journal staff and wire reports

Tuesday

vs. El Paso

6:35 p.m., 610 AM/95.9 FM; at Isotopes Park

PROBABLES: El Paso (TBA) vs. Albuquerque RHP Peter Lambert (0-2, 6.43)

ISOTOPE NOTES: Albuquerque still only has one series victory this season. It is 1-3-5 in nine sets.

  •  The Isotopes have not won a series on the road against a Houston Astros affiliate since taking three of four in Oklahoma City from April 21-24, 2012.
  •  Sean Bouchard is 10-for-33 with two doubles, a triple, two homers and six walks since being activated from the Injured List on May 26.
  •  Carlos Peréz extended his team-leading on-base streak to 20 games by going 2-for-5 Sunday vs. the Sugar Land Space Cowboys.
  •  Jose Ureña on Sunday completed four innings for the first time since throwing 4⅔ frames in a start for the Detroit Tigers at Texas Rangers on July 6, 2021. His only prior action this season consisted of four relief appearances with Milwaukee.
  •  After going a stretch of 175 homerless at-bats, Coco Montes has now gone deep three times in his last 25 at-bats since May 28 vs. Round Rock.
  •  Both runners that were on base when Logan Cozart departed scored on homer, snapping Cozart’s scoreless- inning streak at 5⅓, which had spanned five appearances.
  •  Justin Lawrence has given up four home runs in his last 12 Triple-A outings, dating back to Sept. 21, 2021. All of them have either been a walk-off home run, or tying or go-ahead blast in the late innings.
  •  Zach Lee has a 0.71 ERA (1 ER/12⅓ IP) in 13 appearances since May 3, and has not allowed an earned run in his last 10 appearances dating to May 8.
Home » Sports » ‘Topes Today: Isotopes set to take on El Paso

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
'Topes Today: Isotopes set to take on El Paso
Isotopes
Tuesday vs. El Paso 6:35 p.m., ... Tuesday vs. El Paso 6:35 p.m., 610 AM/95.9 FM; at Isotopes Park PROBABLES: El Paso (TBA) vs. Albuquerque RHP Peter Lambert (0-2, 6.43) ISOTOPE ...
2
Soundtrack to summer: The songs of Isotopes Park
ABQnews Seeker
Dozens of songs make up the ... Dozens of songs make up the soundtrack of Isotopes Park -- keeping fans engaged whether the home team is doing 'So good! So good!' ...
3
Isotope hurler, pitching coach go way, way back
Featured Sports
Frank Gonzales remembers more than a ... Frank Gonzales remembers more than a decade ago seeing something special in the right arm of J.D. Ha ...
4
Answering the 'robo call': Isotopes adjust to automated calls ...
ABQnews Seeker
The automated ball-strike system has made ... The automated ball-strike system has made its way to Albuquerque. Here are the ins and outs of the new computerized system MLB is testing.
5
Express pitchers get 13 strikeouts in 2nd straight victory ...
Featured Sports
The margin for error was razor ... The margin for error was razor thin for Albuquerque Isotopes pitchers Wednesday night. ...
6
Shaky defense a problem of late for struggling Isotopes
Featured Sports
The defense has been sloppy. The ... The defense has been sloppy. The pitching hasn't been great. And the Albuquerque Isotopes haven't wo ...
7
'Topes Today
Isotopes
Tuesday Vs. Round Rock, 6:35 p.m. ... Tuesday Vs. Round Rock, 6:35 p.m. RADIO: 610 AM/95.9FM PROBABLES: RR TBD; ABQ Dillon Overton 2-5, 7.56 ERA TRANSACTION: The Colorado Rockies announced Monday ...
8
Bees walk-off homer does in Isotopes in Salt Lake
Isotopes
SATURDAY: At Salt Lake, 6:35 p.m., ... SATURDAY: At Salt Lake, 6:35 p.m., 610 AM/95.9 FM PROBABLES: Isotopes RHP Peter Lambert (0-1, 9.00) vs. Bees RHP Jason Junk (0-1, 5.29) FRIDAY: ...
9
Ex-Isotope Serven fouls 1st MLB pitch near family in ...
Featured Sports
Colorado Rockies catcher Brian Serven fouled ... Colorado Rockies catcher Brian Serven fouled off the first pitch in his very first major league at-bat Wednesday, right in the direction of his ...