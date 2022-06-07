‘Topes Today: Isotopes set to take on El Paso

Tuesday
vs. El Paso
6:35 p.m., 610 AM/95.9 FM; at Isotopes Park
PROBABLES: El Paso (TBA) vs. Albuquerque RHP Peter Lambert (0-2, 6.43)
ISOTOPE NOTES: Albuquerque still only has one series victory this season. It is 1-3-5 in nine sets.
- The Isotopes have not won a series on the road against a Houston Astros affiliate since taking three of four in Oklahoma City from April 21-24, 2012.
- Sean Bouchard is 10-for-33 with two doubles, a triple, two homers and six walks since being activated from the Injured List on May 26.
- Carlos Peréz extended his team-leading on-base streak to 20 games by going 2-for-5 Sunday vs. the Sugar Land Space Cowboys.
- Jose Ureña on Sunday completed four innings for the first time since throwing 4⅔ frames in a start for the Detroit Tigers at Texas Rangers on July 6, 2021. His only prior action this season consisted of four relief appearances with Milwaukee.
- After going a stretch of 175 homerless at-bats, Coco Montes has now gone deep three times in his last 25 at-bats since May 28 vs. Round Rock.
- Both runners that were on base when Logan Cozart departed scored on homer, snapping Cozart’s scoreless- inning streak at 5⅓, which had spanned five appearances.
- Justin Lawrence has given up four home runs in his last 12 Triple-A outings, dating back to Sept. 21, 2021. All of them have either been a walk-off home run, or tying or go-ahead blast in the late innings.
- Zach Lee has a 0.71 ERA (1 ER/12⅓ IP) in 13 appearances since May 3, and has not allowed an earned run in his last 10 appearances dating to May 8.