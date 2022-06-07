 Two critically injured in rollover crash on I25 and Avenida Cesar Chavez - Albuquerque Journal

Two critically injured in rollover crash on I25 and Avenida Cesar Chavez

By Elise Kaplan / Journal Staff Writer

Two people were critically injured in a rollover crash on southbound Interstate 25 at Avenida Cesar Chavez Monday night.

According to Albuquerque Fire Rescue, around 8:30 p.m. crews were called to the area because a vehicle had caught on fire. The firefighters extinguished the fire.

“Two people were ejected from the vehicle,” an AFR spokesperson wrote in an email. “The two people were in critical condition and transported to UNM hospital. The highway in the area of the crash is closed for investigation.”

It’s unclear what caused the crash.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Two critically injured in rollover crash on I25 and Avenida Cesar Chavez

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Two critically injured in rollover crash on I25 and ...
ABQnews Seeker
Two people were critically injured in ... Two people were critically injured in a rollover crash on southbound Interstate 25 at Avenida Cesar Chavez Monday night. According to Albuquerque Fire Rescue, ...
2
Mid-week storms could flood burned areas of northern NM ...
ABQnews Seeker
ABQ could reach the high-90s by ... ABQ could reach the high-90s by the weekend
3
GoFundMe set up for injured firefighter
ABQnews Seeker
Helicopter mistakenly dropped 2,500 gal. of ... Helicopter mistakenly dropped 2,500 gal. of water
4
New Mexico man gets 2 life in prison terms ...
ABQnews Seeker
A New Mexico man convicted in ... A New Mexico man convicted in a 2009 double homicide case has been sentenced to two consecutive life prison terms. Prosecutors said 49-year-old Robert ...
5
Woman sentenced to 5 years for exploiting nursing home ...
ABQnews Seeker
A Las Cruces woman was sentenced ... A Las Cruces woman was sentenced Monday to five years in prison and ordered to pay $84,094 in restitution for using a nursing home ...
6
Some in Ga. GOP want closed primaries after Trump ...
ABQnews Seeker
Some Republican activists are calling for ... Some Republican activists are calling for abolishing Georgia's open primary system, complaining that too many Democrats crossed over to vote in the state's GOP ...
7
Biden orders emergency steps to boost U.S. solar production
ABQnews Seeker
President Joe Biden ordered emergency measures ... President Joe Biden ordered emergency measures Monday to boost crucial supplies to U.S. solar manufacturers and declared a two-year tariff exemption on solar panels ...
8
NHCC hosts Carmen Tafolla for book reading, kids community ...
ABQnews Seeker
Part of the National Hispanic Cultural ... Part of the National Hispanic Cultural Center's mission is to preserve and promote Hispanic culture, arts and humanities. On Friday, June 10, the NHCC ...
9
IRS analysis good enough for government work
ABQnews Seeker
There is an old joke that ... There is an old joke that involves three people who must answer a seemingly simple question: what is two plus two? The protagonist of ...