Two critically injured in rollover crash on I25 and Avenida Cesar Chavez

Two people were critically injured in a rollover crash on southbound Interstate 25 at Avenida Cesar Chavez Monday night.

According to Albuquerque Fire Rescue, around 8:30 p.m. crews were called to the area because a vehicle had caught on fire. The firefighters extinguished the fire.

“Two people were ejected from the vehicle,” an AFR spokesperson wrote in an email. “The two people were in critical condition and transported to UNM hospital. The highway in the area of the crash is closed for investigation.”

It’s unclear what caused the crash.