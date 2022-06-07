 Molina helping members get healthier food - Albuquerque Journal

Molina helping members get healthier food

By Journal Staff Report

In an effort to bring healthier food to their members, Molina Healthcare of New Mexico has partnered with FarmboxRx to expand its custom food delivery program.

The program is specifically designed to help Molina members who live in food deserts, those who are home-bound due to health, mobility or transportation challenges, and expectant and new mothers.

Molina New Mexico members enrolled in the program receive monthly food boxes upon completion of activities aimed to improve health outcomes. Boxes contain fresh produce, healthy recipes and nutrition tips.

In 2021, the program improved member engagements with their doctors, increased health screening visits, and in better follow-through on referrals for lab tests and vaccinations.

“Molina’s partnership with FarmboxRx ensures our members can access nutritious foods that help them live a healthier life and avoid diet-based health challenges impacting far too many New Mexicans,” said David Nater, plan president of Molina Healthcare of New Mexico. “We are proud of our work addressing the health disparities existing throughout New Mexico and are pleased to expand this program and reach even more of our members.”

Molina has about 18,000 members in New Mexico and more than 5 million nationwide. To learn more about the FarmboxRx program, contact Buffie Saavedra, 505- 269-8904.

