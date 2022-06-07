Blood pressure self monitoring promotes good health

People with high blood pressure have been able to shave off an average of 14 points from their systolic blood pressure and 5.3 points from their diastolic blood pressure readings after participating in the YMCA’s Blood Pressure Self Monitoring program.

The YMCA is offering the four-month program, in which people can participate in-person or virtually.

More than a quarter of New Mexicans have high blood pressure, according to the state Department of Health. If left untreated the condition can lead to heart problems, stroke and other serious health issues.

Participants will work with Healthy Heart Ambassadors to make positive changes for their health, develop healthier eating habits and take other steps to reduce blood pressure.

“Our goal is not only to educate our participants on the risks and ways they can help to improve their blood pressure, but also to empower them to monitor their blood pressure and their daily habits to improve overall health,” said Sara Ukeiley, program director.

The YMCA is also offering free monthly nutrition seminars and mindfulness and stress management classes to encourage overall mind and body health. The blood pressure monitoring program is open to anyone over the age of 18 and who has a hypertension diagnosis. Participants who have had a cardiac event in the last 12 months and are still under the care and monitoring of their doctors are not eligible.

The fee is $45 per person, and blood pressure monitors are available for purchase from the YMCA for those who do not already have one.

For more information or to register go to ymcacnm.org/bpsm, or email bloodpressureymca@gmail.com.