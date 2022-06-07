 Blood pressure self monitoring promotes good health - Albuquerque Journal

Blood pressure self monitoring promotes good health

By Journal Staff Report

People with high blood pressure have been able to shave off an average of 14 points from their systolic blood pressure and 5.3 points from their diastolic blood pressure readings after participating in the YMCA’s Blood Pressure Self Monitoring program.

The YMCA is offering the four-month program, in which people can participate in-person or virtually.

More than a quarter of New Mexicans have high blood pressure, according to the state Department of Health. If left untreated the condition can lead to heart problems, stroke and other serious health issues.

Participants will work with Healthy Heart Ambassadors to make positive changes for their health, develop healthier eating habits and take other steps to reduce blood pressure.

“Our goal is not only to educate our participants on the risks and ways they can help to improve their blood pressure, but also to empower them to monitor their blood pressure and their daily habits to improve overall health,” said Sara Ukeiley, program director.

The YMCA is also offering free monthly nutrition seminars and mindfulness and stress management classes to encourage overall mind and body health. The blood pressure monitoring program is open to anyone over the age of 18 and who has a hypertension diagnosis. Participants who have had a cardiac event in the last 12 months and are still under the care and monitoring of their doctors are not eligible.

The fee is $45 per person, and blood pressure monitors are available for purchase from the YMCA for those who do not already have one.

For more information or to register go to ymcacnm.org/bpsm, or email bloodpressureymca@gmail.com.

Home » Bright Spot » Blood pressure self monitoring promotes good health

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Council votes to outlaw rental voucher discrimination
ABQnews Seeker
In other action, $100M infrastructure bond ... In other action, $100M infrastructure bond package passes unanimously
2
Steinhaus stepping into revised role at PED
ABQnews Seeker
Health issue given as reason for ... Health issue given as reason for reduced day-to-day job duties
3
Blood pressure self monitoring promotes good health
ABQnews Seeker
Four-month YMCA program can be virtual ... Four-month YMCA program can be virtual or in-person
4
Discrimination case may go to high court
ABQnews Seeker
Man accused Griffin of blocking him ... Man accused Griffin of blocking him after panning county business
5
Biden announces tariff reprieve for solar industry
ABQnews Seeker
Move resolves industry crisis caused by ... Move resolves industry crisis caused by federal anti-dumping investigation
6
Molina helping members get healthier food
ABQnews Seeker
Working with FarmboxRx to expand its ... Working with FarmboxRx to expand its delivery program
7
Voters cast ballots for primary races; turnout nears ...
2022 election
Polling locations offering same-day registration to ... Polling locations offering same-day registration to independents, new voters
8
Navy veteran marks 100th birthday
ABQnews Seeker
Career in New Mexico politics was ... Career in New Mexico politics was foiled by a coin toss
9
Woman sentenced to 5 years for exploiting nursing home ...
ABQnews Seeker
60-year-old from Las Cruces used resident’s ... 60-year-old from Las Cruces used resident’s funds for trips, spa visits