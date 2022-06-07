 Council votes to allow safe outdoor spaces - Albuquerque Journal

Council votes to allow safe outdoor spaces

By Jessica Dyer / Journal Staff Writer

Following months of debate inside their meeting chambers and beyond, the Albuquerque City Council has given a green light to safe outdoor spaces.

The approval came via the annual zoning code update, which the Council passed 5-4 late Monday night. The Integrated Development Ordinance update added safe outdoor spaces as a new use.

Also known as sanctioned encampments, safe outdoor spaces are managed sites where people who are homeless can sleep in tents or automobiles and have on-site restrooms and shower facilities. The IDO will set a limit of two in each of the city’s nine council districts — amended down Monday night from what had been five — though the cap would not apply to those hosted by religious institutions.

Some councilors’ vehement opposition to safe outdoor spaces nearly killed the entire IDO update. The bill, which contains many other zoning code changes, initially failed on a 4-5 vote during Monday’s meeting.

But Councilor Trudy Jones — who had voted against the update — subsequently asked to reconsider the legislation. She reversed course on the second vote, giving the bill a narrow victory.

She joined Brook Bassan, Isaac Benton, Pat Davis and Tammy Fiebelkorn to pass the legislation.

Renee Grout, Dan Lewis, Klarissa Peña and Louie Sanchez voted against it.

