Primary voting turnout low, but better than in 2018

Bernalillo County Clerk Linda Stover said “even though most people were expecting a low voter turnout, we’re off to a roaring start and I’m pleased with the turnout.”

As of 11 a.m. Tuesday, more than 8,400 people showed up to cast a ballot in the primary election. Total voter turnout including early voters, indicated that about 59,725 people had voted.

“We’re already ahead of the last primary in 2018,” Stover said. “Even though it’s not a huge number, it’s still better then in 2018.”

For the first time, same day registration was available for those who may have moved and needed to change their address. “We’ve only had about 1,500 people do that so far,” she said. “I really did think there would be more, but it’s still early.”

Most polling places surveyed said voter turnout was light, although some, like Petroglyph Plaza, had people lined up well before the polls opened at 7 a.m. According to presiding judge David Landavazo, the site “has been busy like this since we started.” He added that there we’re no equipment or other glitches. “Everything is as smooth as silk,” he said.

Likewise, Daskalos presiding judge Monique Krebbs said turnout was strong and steady, with 233 people voting as of 9:30 a.m.

Other polling sites, like the one at Highland High School reported processing just 20 people by 9 a.m., although that was expected to pick up, said presiding judge Susan Legits.

Voters kept voicing common themes of needing change, better law enforcement, addressing the homeless, stricter control at our southern border, more security at schools, and regulation of firearms — some in favor of stricter laws and others seeing such measures as an affront to their rights.

“We live in Ventana Ranch and I got shot at in my own backyard,” said Karen Amador. “I called 911, twice, and they never came.”

Her husband, Phillip Amador, who is the Neighborhood Watch captain, said it took police 10 days to respond. “They said they didn’t have enough people and that dispatcher report said we didn’t want an officer response, which isn’t true. … We’re supporting Republican candidates, no Democrats, no way. Look what’s happened to our country.”

The couple said they were particularly interested in supporting candidates with a background in law enforcement or military, and who have “Christian values.”

Tammie Zierden, an accountant for a construction company, was at the other end of the political spectrum. “I won’t be supporting Republicans, and I don’t have a problem saying that.”

She was interested in candidates who valued clean energy, women’s health and reproductive rights and other progressive issues.

Mindy J., a vice president of sales and marketing for a hotel company in Santa Fe, said issues related to the economy were very important to her.

“I think that we’re giving away far too much, that there are a lot of incentives for not working,” she said. “I also don’t think that we’re securing our border the way that we should and I feel for our police officers. There aren’t enough of them and I’m disappointed in their response times.” She also pointed to the increase in criminal activity and the criminal justice system’s inability “to keep violent criminals in jail.”