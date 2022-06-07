 Paramount sued over 'Top Gun' copyright claim - Albuquerque Journal

Paramount sued over ‘Top Gun’ copyright claim

By Lindsey Bahr / Associated Press

The widow and son of the man who wrote the 1983 article that inspired the original “Top Gun” are suing Paramount Pictures over its sequel, “Top Gun: Maverick.”

In a complaint filed in California federal court Monday, Shosh Yonay and Yuval Yonay claim that the rights to Ehud Yonay’s story reverted back to them on Jan. 24, 2020. The lawsuit contends that Paramount, which produced and distributed the sequel, did not reacquire those rights before releasing the film in May.

A spokesperson for Paramount Pictures said in a statement that the claims “are without merit, and we will defend ourselves vigorously.”

The lawsuit says that Paramount has been on notice since 2018 that the Yonays intended to recover the copyright under a provision that lets artists do so after 35 years. According to the suit, the Yonays sent a cease-and-desist letter in early May to which Paramount responded that the film had been sufficiently completed by Jan. 24, 2020, and was not derivative of Yonay’s article. The Yonays counter that the film is a derivative of the 1983 article and that “Top Gun: Maverick” didn’t wrap until May 2021, over a year after the rights expired.

Yonay’s original article about the Navy Fighter Weapons School training program and two pilots in the course, the hotshot “Yogi” and his friend “Possum,” was published in the May 1983 issue of California magazine. Soon after, Paramount Pictures acquired the exclusive motion picture rights. “Top Gun” was released in 1986 and went on to become the No. 1 film of the year.

The sequel has been in development for years and was originally set for a July 2019 release but was delayed many times — first for normal reasons and then because of the COVID-19 pandemic. “Top Gun: Maverick” finally opened in theaters on May 27, has spent two weeks atop the box office and has already made over $557 million in ticket sales worldwide.

Home » Most Recent Entertainment News » Paramount sued over ‘Top Gun’ copyright claim

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Council votes to allow safe outdoor spaces
ABQnews Seeker
Following months of debate inside their ... Following months of debate inside their meeting chambers and beyond, the Albuquerque City Council has given a green light to safe outdoor spaces. The ...
2
Voters cast ballots for primary races; turnout nears ...
2022 election
Polling locations offering same-day registration to ... Polling locations offering same-day registration to independents, new voters
3
Navy veteran marks 100th birthday
ABQnews Seeker
Career in New Mexico politics was ... Career in New Mexico politics was foiled by a coin toss
4
Biden announces tariff reprieve for solar industry
ABQnews Seeker
Move resolves industry crisis caused by ... Move resolves industry crisis caused by federal anti-dumping investigation
5
Mid-week storms could flood burned areas of northern NM
ABQnews Seeker
ABQ could reach the high-90s by ... ABQ could reach the high-90s by the weekend
6
Steinhaus stepping into revised role at PED
ABQnews Seeker
Health issue given as reason for ... Health issue given as reason for reduced day-to-day job duties
7
GoFundMe set up for injured firefighter
ABQnews Seeker
Helicopter mistakenly dropped 2,500 gal. of ... Helicopter mistakenly dropped 2,500 gal. of water
8
Council votes to outlaw rental voucher discrimination
ABQnews Seeker
In other action, $100M infrastructure bond ... In other action, $100M infrastructure bond package passes unanimously
9
Woman sentenced to 5 years for exploiting nursing home ...
ABQnews Seeker
60-year-old from Las Cruces used resident’s ... 60-year-old from Las Cruces used resident’s funds for trips, spa visits
10
Discrimination case may go to high court
ABQnews Seeker
Man accused Griffin of blocking him ... Man accused Griffin of blocking him after panning county business