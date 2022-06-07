UNM softball star Howard named Academic First Team All-American for 2nd straight year

University of New Mexico softball standout Andrea Howard was selected as a CoSIDA Academic First Team All-American as announced by the organization on Tuesday, becoming the first two-time, first-team All-American in UNM softball history.

Eleven student-athletes were selected to the first team, with three designated for outfielders, including Howard, an Albuquerque native and former La Cueva High star.

The 11 members of the first team have a grade-point average of 3.88.

Howard recently graduated with a double major in biology and psychology with a minor in chemistry, maintaining a 4.12 GPA.

She previously earned second team academic All-America honors in 2019 and first team academic All-America honors in 2021.

On the field, Howard started all 53 games in center.

This season, she broke the program record for career home runs, finishing with 47, as well as career total bases with 380.

Howard tallied 57 hits, that included eight doubles and three triples, a Mountain West Conference-best 18 home runs, 43 walks (21 intentional), .403 batting average,.875 slugging percentage and .531 on-base percentage, and had 57 RBIs, which ranked second in the Mountain West.

Her 18 home runs and 126 total bases both ranked third all-time in program history for a single season and her 57 RBIs and 43 walks ranked second in program history for a single season. In addition, her .875 slugging percentage was the second-best in program history for a single season and her on-base percentage of .531 was the best in program record.

Academically, Howard closes her career as a four-time member of the MW All-Academic Team and four-time MW Scholar-Athlete.