UNM golfer Choi honorable mention All-American for 2nd straight year

University of New Mexico senior standout Sam Choi was named to the 2022 PING All-America Team as an honorable mention selection, the Golf Coaches Association of America announced Tuesday. Choi was one of 61 players nationally to earn All-America status.

Choi was selected as an honorable mention All-American for the second straight year after a strong senior season for the Lobos. He finished the year ranked in the top 50 nationally by Golfstat and Golfweek and earned All-Mountain West honors for the fourth time in his career. His 70.44 stroke average in 2021-22 was the second-best season average in program history. Choi posted seven top-five individual finishes in 13 events this season, with 26 of his 39 rounds at par or better.

Choi also earned Academic All-District honors this season.