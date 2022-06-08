 City gets grant for school-based Violence Intervention Program - Albuquerque Journal

City gets grant for school-based Violence Intervention Program

By Elise Kaplan / Journal Staff Writer

APD investigates a shooting near West Mesa High School on Friday morning. (Roberto E. Rosales/Journal)
Albuquerque Public Schools Police after a student was shot and killed near West Mesa High School in February. (Roberto E. Rosales/Journal)

The city’s Violence Intervention Program has received a $950,000 grant from the W.K. Kellogg Foundation to launch a pilot program at West Mesa High School to address the root causes of violence among students and hopefully prevent further tragedies from occurring.

Officials hope the 18-month long program can be expanded across Albuquerque Public Schools.

A little over three months ago, in late February, 16-year-old Andrew Burson was fatally shot just outside the West Mesa High campus while classes were in session. Police have charged 14-year-old Marcos Trejo with murder and said the shooting stemmed from a fight over a “ghost gun” that Burson accused Trejo of stealing from him.

Michele Torres, the principal of West Mesa High School, referenced the shooting during a Tuesday news conference announcing the grant award and said students are entering campuses with “more trauma than we’ve ever seen before.”

“If we’ve learned anything in the past few months it’s that being reactive is not working,” Torres said. “We cannot rely on a single solution to prevent this kind of violence. We need a multi-faceted strategy that draws on our existing systems and agencies to support meaningful preventative efforts that center around the well-being of the most at-risk students.”

She said at-risk students will be identified through an early-warning system and referred to case managers who will help them access the services and resources they need.

The city launched the Violence Intervention Program, or VIP, in late March 2020 and it is now part of the Albuquerque Community Safety Department, which launched in the fall of 2021.

VIP is modeled after Oakland’s “Operation Ceasefire” and involves “custom notifications” delivered to people involved in gun violence. They are then connected with the resources they might need to get food, a job, housing and more. The hope is the person will not retaliate or re-offend.

On Tuesday, officials said the program has a 90% success rate since it began, and state legislators have provided funding to expand it to other cities in New Mexico.

Gerri Bachicha, the VIP program manager, said the new school-based model was developed alongside West Mesa High School staff.

“Teachers and counselors are stretched thin and cannot provide the long-term, intensive support that the Violence Intervention Program provides students and their families off campus,” she said. “The program includes on campus peer-to-peer support through community based efforts and it includes intensive long-term case management support for those most at risk for becoming engaged in the cycles of violence and gun violence.”

 

