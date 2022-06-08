Allen, Pacheco pull ahead in Bernalillo County Sheriff’s race

Out of a total of 11 candidates vying for their parties’ nominations for Bernalillo County Sheriff, Democrat John Allen and Republican Paul Pacheco had an early lead with all 687 precincts partially reporting.

Allen, a former BCSO homicide sergeant, was ahead of the six other Democrats with 45% of the vote as of 8 p.m. Meanwhile, Pacheco, a former Albuquerque Police Department officer and former state representative, had pulled ahead of the three other Republicans with 51% of the vote.

The winners will face off against each other and libertarian Kaelan Ashby Dreyer in November’s election. Dreyer was unopposed in the primaries.

The current sheriff, Manuel Gonzales, can’t seek reelection because of term limits.

It was a crowded field on both sides of the aisle.

The other Democrats include Larry Koren — Gonzales’s undersheriff; Rudy Mora — Gonzales’s former undersheriff; Patricio Ruiloba — a former Albuquerque Police Department officer and former state representative; Philip Snedeker — a former Quay County Sheriff and administrator with the Probation and Parole Division; Sheridan Lund — an electrician who has never worked in law enforcement; and Matthew McCoy.

The other Republicans include David Bibb — a former chief of police in Las Vegas, New Mexico; Dereck Scott — who worked for the Sandoval County Detention Center; and Joshua James Ryan Lawrence — a self-described constitutional activist and teacher.