 Allen, Pacheco pull ahead in Bernalillo County Sheriff's race - Albuquerque Journal

Allen, Pacheco pull ahead in Bernalillo County Sheriff’s race

By Elise Kaplan / Journal Staff Writer

John Allen and Paul Pacheco. (Courtesy the candidates)

Out of a total of 11 candidates vying for their parties’ nominations for Bernalillo County Sheriff, Democrat John Allen and Republican Paul Pacheco had an early lead with all 687 precincts partially reporting.

Allen, a former BCSO homicide sergeant, was ahead of the six other Democrats with 45% of the vote as of 8 p.m. Meanwhile, Pacheco, a former Albuquerque Police Department officer and former state representative, had pulled ahead of the three other Republicans with 51% of the vote.

The winners will face off against each other and libertarian Kaelan Ashby Dreyer in November’s election. Dreyer was unopposed in the primaries.

The current sheriff, Manuel Gonzales, can’t seek reelection because of term limits.

It was a crowded field on both sides of the aisle.

The other Democrats include Larry Koren — Gonzales’s undersheriff; Rudy Mora — Gonzales’s former undersheriff; Patricio Ruiloba — a former Albuquerque Police Department officer and former state representative; Philip Snedeker — a former Quay County Sheriff and administrator with the Probation and Parole Division; Sheridan Lund — an electrician who has never worked in law enforcement; and Matthew McCoy.

The other Republicans include David Bibb — a former chief of police in Las Vegas, New Mexico; Dereck Scott — who worked for the Sandoval County Detention Center; and Joshua James Ryan Lawrence — a self-described constitutional activist and teacher.

 

Home » 2022 election » Allen, Pacheco pull ahead in Bernalillo County Sheriff’s race

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Allen, Pacheco pull ahead in Bernalillo County Sheriff's race
2022 election
Out of a total of 11 ... Out of a total of 11 candidates vying for their parties' nominations for Bernalillo County Sheriff, Democrat John Allen and Republican Paul Pacheco had ...
2
Vasquez, Garcia Holmes leading in congressional races
2022 election
New Mexico's fall congressional races started ... New Mexico's fall congressional races started coming into focus Tuesday night as votes were being counted in the competitive primaries in the state's 1st ...
3
Primary voting turnout low; statewide at 22%
2022 election
Voter turnout in New Mexico's primary ... Voter turnout in New Mexico's primary election was a mixed bag at Bernalillo County's 72 polling sites, with some reporting lines of people forming ...
4
Live results from the 2022 primary
2022 election
See unofficial results as reported by ... See unofficial results as reported by the Secretary of State's Office
5
Voters cast ballots for primary races; turnout nears ...
2022 election
Polling locations offering same-day registration to ... Polling locations offering same-day registration to independents, new voters
6
Amid light turnout, NM voters pick their nominees
2022 election
Open AG race, bitter contest for ... Open AG race, bitter contest for governor top the ballot
7
AG Balderas contributes $100K for Colón TV ads
2022 election
State Auditor Brian Colón is in ... State Auditor Brian Colón is in a highly contested race with Bernalillo County DA Raúl Torrez for Dem nomination
8
Ronchetti targets Lujan Grisham before primary
2022 election
Only five days remain in campaigns ... Only five days remain in campaigns to win party nominations
9
State auditor candidate defends campaign donation from renewable energy ...
2022 election
IBEW accuses Maestas of accepting $2,500 ... IBEW accuses Maestas of accepting $2,500 from Atlanta resident in exchange for favorable treatment