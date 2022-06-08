Vasquez, Garcia Holmes leading in congressional races

New Mexico’s fall congressional races started coming into focus Tuesday night as votes were being counted in the competitive primaries in the state’s 1st and 2nd congressional districts.

No precincts were fully reporting at press time, but Gabe Vasquez, a Democrat in the 2nd Congressional District, and Michelle Garcia Holmes, a Republican candidate in the 1st Congressional District, were off to early leads.

Those were the only competitive races across the state’s three congressional districts.

Democrats in the 2nd Congressional District will pick their candidate to take on Rep. Yvette Herrell, the state’s lone Republican member of Congress. Herrell had no primary challenger.

Vasquez, a Las Cruces city councilor, vying to be the Democrat on the ballot, was off to an early 79% to 21% lead over Dr. Darshan Patel, a family medicine physician in Lovington. Both men are first-generation Americans.

That district includes much of southern New Mexico and stretches into Albuquerque’s West Side and the South Valley.

Vasquez said the biggest issue facing the district is the economy. To address the issue, he said he would work to raise the minimum wage, lower health and child care costs and prioritize the transition to renewable energy.

Meanwhile, Garcia Holmes, a retired police officer and former chief of staff in the Attorney General’s Office, was leading 62% to 38% over Louie Sanchez, a medical sales representative and the owner of Caliber’s Indoor Shooting Range.

Melanie Stansbury, D-N.M., is the incumbent. She was not challenged in the primary.

Holmes, who ran unsuccessfully for the seat in 2020, said the biggest issues facing the district are crime and what she calls a “southern border crisis.” She also campaigned on being staunchly anti-abortion and is in favor of capital punishment.

Meanwhile, the state’s 3rd Congressional District — which represents the northern New Mexico and the eastern part of the state to Hobbs — will be a rematch of the 2020 race. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández, D-N.M., is currently in her first term after being elected in 2020. She will again face Republican Alexis Martinez Johnson, who ran for the seat in 2020.

Both Leger Fernández and Martinez Johnson ran unopposed in Tuesday’s primary.

This year’s primary and general elections are being fought in new battlegrounds. The candidates are facing off in a recently redrawn Congressional map, which was passed by Democrats in the Legislature on a party line vote and signed by the governor late last year.

FiveThirtyEight.com, owned by ABC News, after the redistricting ranked New Mexico’s 2nd and 3rd Congressional districts, held by Herrell and Leger Fernández, respectively, as highly competitive.

Herrell’s district, previously rooted in southern New Mexico, now includes parts of Albuquerque’s West Side and the South Valley. Fernández’s district, previously based in the northern part of the state, now includes typically conservative strongholds in eastern New Mexico.

The 1st Congressional District is more rural than it was prior to redistricting.

The general election is Nov. 8.

Check back later for full election results.