Ronchetti claims GOP nomination in governor race

By Dan Boyd / Journal Capitol Bureau Chief

Mark Ronchetti, Republican candidate running for Governor of New Mexico, makes an early appearance to test out his microphone during an election party held at the Marriott in northeast Albuquerque on Election Day,Tuesday, June 7, 2022. (Chancey Bush/ Albuquerque Journal)
Mark Ronchetti, Republican candidate running for Governor of New Mexico, makes an early appearance to test out his microphone during an election party held at the Marriott in northeast Albuquerque on Election Day,Tuesday, June 7, 2022. (Chancey Bush/ Albuquerque Journal)

SANTA FE — Mark Ronchetti breezed past his four Republican rivals on Tuesday to set up a November showdown against incumbent Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.

The former TV meteorologist, who faced “weatherman” jabs from his GOP rivals during a pugnacious campaign, was declared the projected winner of a five-way primary race for governor by The Associated Press.

New Mexico’s governor’s race has already drawn national attention this year, with deep-pocketed national groups on both sides of the political spectrum poised to spend hefty sums of money this summer and fall in an attempt to sway voters.

Lujan Grisham, who was unopposed in the Democratic primary, is aiming to win reelection to another four-year term after first winning election in 2018.

But top Republicans are optimistic about their chances for an upset, even though no incumbent governor seeking a second consecutive term has been defeated since Democrat Bruce King lost to Republican Gary Johnson in 1994.

In addition to Ronchetti, the five-way GOP primary also featured state Rep. Rebecca Dow of Truth or Consequences, Sandoval County Commissioner Jay Block, financial adviser and retired brigadier general Greg Zanetti and anti-abortion advocate Ethel Maharg.

The race was marked in recent weeks by hard-hitting attack ads between Ronchetti and Dow, who called Ronchetti’s conservative credentials into question and highlighted unflattering past comments he made about former President Donald Trump.

