Torrez wins Democratic primary for AG

Raúl Torrez, 2nd Judicial District Attorney for Bernalillo County, was the winner in Tuesday’s primary election for the Democratic nomination for state Attorney General. He won a hard-fought contest with State Auditor Brian Colón to become the Democratic nominee who will face Republican Jeremy Gay of Gallup in the November general election.

Torrez, in his second term as 2nd Judicial District Attorney in Bernalillo County, cast himself as a career prosecutor who had the experience and independence necessary for the job of the state’s chief attorney and top law enforcement officer. Colón, who has served as state auditor since 2019, is a former state Democratic Party chair who stressed his ability to forge relationships and his record of uncovering public corruption.

New Mexico’s persistently high crime rate dominated the hard-fought contest between the two men, with Colón accusing Torrez of botching prominent criminal prosecutions, and Torrez railing against Colón as a supporter of the “Defund the Police” movement who lacked criminal prosecutorial experience. Colón, who has practiced civil law and stressed his humble roots growing up in the state, had run a statewide campaign twice before, first in his unsuccessful bid for lieutenant governor in 2010, and in seeking the state auditor position in 2018. Torrez, a high profile outspoken public official in the Albuquerque area who has pushed for reform of pretrial detention rules, first sought elected office in 2017 when he ran for DA. Prior to that he serve as an assistant attorney general and a federal prosecutor in New Mexico.

This year’s primary election is the first since 2006 to draw more than one candidate for the Democratic AG nomination. That year, former legislator Gary King emerged from a three-way race to win the nomination and the general election. The winner of this year’s primary will face Republican attorney Jeremy Gay of Gallup in the fall general election. The winner of the Democratic primary for attorney general typically wins the general election, given that only four Republicans have won the seat in the state’s 110-year-history.