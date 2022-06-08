 Damage estimates climb from massive New Mexico wildfire - Albuquerque Journal

Damage estimates climb from massive New Mexico wildfire

By Susan Montoya Bryan / Associated Press

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The destruction caused by the largest wildfire burning in the U.S. has been devastating for thousands of residents and their lives have been forever disrupted and altered, New Mexico’s governor said Tuesday after touring the damage in one county.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham met with homeowners and local officials while surveying homes in two of the many small northern New Mexico villages that were overcome by flames during the past several weeks after two planned government operations meant to clear out overgrown areas of the forest went awry.

The first-term Democrat is preparing for a visit Saturday with President Joe Biden, who is scheduled to make a quick stop in New Mexico to be briefed on the wildfires and the recovery efforts.

The largest blaze has charred close to 500 square miles (1,295 square kilometers) in the Sangre de Cristo mountain range, which sits at the southern edge of the Rocky Mountains. Much criticism has been levied by residents throughout the rural area because of the federal government’s role in causing the fire.

The governor’s office confirmed Tuesday that several hundred homes are estimated to have been destroyed by the fire. That number will likely increase as inspections and documentation is ongoing.

“I saw firsthand the irrevocable harm that has been caused, with historic homes and livelihoods lost to the flames,” the governor said in a statement following her tour. “But I was also reminded of New Mexicans’ resiliency — I saw neighbors helping neighbors with that same compassion that New Mexicans always show toward one another in tough times.”

The governor also heard about where recovery aid has been helpful and where gaps remain.

Lujan Grisham and other top elected officials have called for the federal government to cover 100% of recovery costs. Some also have asked for an independent investigation of the U.S. Forest Service’s prescribed fire protocols even though the agency has put a hold on such operations pending its own inquiry.

While New Mexico has felt the brunt of the fire season so far this year, much of the West has marked notably hot, dry and windy conditions. Predictions for the rest of the season do not bode well, with drought and warmer weather brought on by climate change worsen fire danger in overgrown forests around the region.

The National Interagency Fire Center reported Tuesday that thousands of wildland firefighters were working toward containment of eight large fires that have burned more than 1,130 square miles (2,927 square kilometers). Five of those fires are in New Mexico, while Alaska, Arizona and Colorado each have one.

In Alaska, crews were working to protect several structures from a fire burning west of Talkeetna.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Damage estimates climb from massive New Mexico wildfire

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Primary voting turnout low; statewide at 22%
2022 election
Voter turnout in New Mexico's primary ... Voter turnout in New Mexico's primary election was a mixed bag at Bernalillo County's 72 polling sites, with some reporting lines of people forming ...
2
City gets grant for school-based Violence Intervention Program
ABQnews Seeker
The city's Violence Intervention Program has ... The city's Violence Intervention Program has received a $950,000 grant from the W.K. Kellogg Foundation to launch a pilot program at West Mesa High ...
3
Texas suspends inmate transports after escape left 5 dead
ABQnews Seeker
Texas' prison system has temporarily stopped ... Texas' prison system has temporarily stopped transporting inmates as it investigates how a convicted murderer escaped from a bus last month and later killed ...
4
'We Build The Wall' trial ends in mistrial; jury ...
ABQnews Seeker
The trial of a Colorado businessman ... The trial of a Colorado businessman on charges that he ripped off thousands of donors who contributed $25 million to a campaign to build ...
5
Arizona's 1st probable monkeypox case in Maricopa County
ABQnews Seeker
Arizona health officials announced Tuesday that ... Arizona health officials announced Tuesday that they have identified the state's first probable monkeypox case in Maricopa County. They said testing at the Arizona ...
6
Council votes to allow safe outdoor spaces
ABQnews Seeker
Following months of debate inside their ... Following months of debate inside their meeting chambers and beyond, the Albuquerque City Council has given a green light to safe outdoor spaces. The ...
7
Council votes to outlaw rental voucher discrimination
ABQnews Seeker
In other action, $100M infrastructure bond ... In other action, $100M infrastructure bond package passes unanimously
8
Biden announces tariff reprieve for solar industry
ABQnews Seeker
Move resolves industry crisis caused by ... Move resolves industry crisis caused by federal anti-dumping investigation
9
Molina helping members get healthier food
ABQnews Seeker
Working with FarmboxRx to expand its ... Working with FarmboxRx to expand its delivery program