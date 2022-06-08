 Head-on collision with state police leads to arrests - Albuquerque Journal

Head-on collision with state police leads to arrests

By Matthew Narvaiz / Journal Staff Writer

David Marquez (NMSP)

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

Police on Tuesday said a man and his passenger were arrested after colliding head-on with a New Mexico State Police vehicle that was chasing them over the weekend in Albuquerque.

David Marquez, 41, faces charges including aggravated assault upon a peace officer, fleeing from a law enforcement officer, driving while under the influence and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Marquez’s passenger, 18-year-old Gabriella Ramos, was charged with resisting, evading and obstructing an officer.

According to state police, Marquez was “driving erratic” and traveling 100 miles per hour in a 1997 Buick on Interstate 25 near Paseo Del Norte early Sunday morning when a patrolling officer took notice.

Gabriella Ramos (NMSP)

The Buick, according to state police, made a turn on Paseo Del Norte and headed west, continuing at its fast pace with officers in pursuit. Eventually, the Buick exited on Coors Boulevard and made a turn back onto Paseo Del Norte heading east. The Buick then exited onto Second Street and turned onto a dirt road.

The Buick made a U-turn and headed towards officers, striking a police unit head-on in the process. The Buick eventually crashed into a ditch, according to state police, before a foot pursuit ensued.

Marquez and Ramos — both of whom are from Clovis — were taken into custody, state police said. No officers were injured during the incident.

Upon his arrest, Marquez was found wearing a shoulder holster containing a loaded magazine, police said. Officers also found a 9 mm handgun in the Buick.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Head-on collision with state police leads to arrests

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Head-on collision with state police leads to arrests
ABQnews Seeker
Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal Police ... Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal Police on Tuesday said a man and his passenger were arrest ...
2
Ronchetti claims GOP nomination in governor race
ABQnews Seeker
Mark Ronchetti breezed past his four ... Mark Ronchetti breezed past his four Republican rivals on Tuesday to set up a November showdown against incumbent Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. The ...
3
Damage estimates climb from massive New Mexico wildfire
ABQnews Seeker
The destruction caused by the largest ... The destruction caused by the largest wildfire burning in the U.S. has been devastating for thousands of residents and their lives have been forever ...
4
Primary voting turnout low; statewide at 22%
2022 election
Voter turnout in New Mexico's primary ... Voter turnout in New Mexico's primary election was a mixed bag at Bernalillo County's 72 polling sites, with some reporting lines of people forming ...
5
City gets grant for school-based Violence Intervention Program
ABQnews Seeker
The city's Violence Intervention Program has ... The city's Violence Intervention Program has received a $950,000 grant from the W.K. Kellogg Foundation to launch a pilot program at West Mesa High ...
6
Texas suspends inmate transports after escape left 5 dead
ABQnews Seeker
Texas' prison system has temporarily stopped ... Texas' prison system has temporarily stopped transporting inmates as it investigates how a convicted murderer escaped from a bus last month and later killed ...
7
'We Build The Wall' trial ends in mistrial; jury ...
ABQnews Seeker
The trial of a Colorado businessman ... The trial of a Colorado businessman on charges that he ripped off thousands of donors who contributed $25 million to a campaign to build ...
8
Arizona's 1st probable monkeypox case in Maricopa County
ABQnews Seeker
Arizona health officials announced Tuesday that ... Arizona health officials announced Tuesday that they have identified the state's first probable monkeypox case in Maricopa County. They said testing at the Arizona ...
9
Council votes to allow safe outdoor spaces
ABQnews Seeker
Following months of debate inside their ... Following months of debate inside their meeting chambers and beyond, the Albuquerque City Council has given a green light to safe outdoor spaces. The ...