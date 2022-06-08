SFPD identifies weekend shooting victim

Santa Fe Police have identified the male victim who was found dead over the weekend in the parking lot of a Hopewell Street apartment complex.

19-year-old Juan Emmanuel Vazquez-Salas was found in the parking lot, located at 2001 Hopewell St., on Saturday morning around 5 a.m. with at least one gunshot wound. Patrol officers performed life-saving measures before Vazquez-Salas was pronounced dead on the scene.

SFPD is investigating Vazquez-Salas’ death as a homicide and detectives are currently “working active leads” to identify a possible suspect.

Police are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact Detective Javier Vigil at (505) 955-5412.