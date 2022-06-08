 Attorney: ABQ man 'snapped' before fatally strangling his fiancee - Albuquerque Journal

Attorney: ABQ man ‘snapped’ before fatally strangling his fiancee

By Olivier Uyttebrouck / Journal Staff Writer

The scales of justice outside the Bernalillo County Courthouse. (Journal file)

Jeremiah Lopez “lost his mind” and killed his fiancee after learning that she was having an affair, his attorney told jurors Tuesday on the first day of the Albuquerque man’s murder trial.

Lopez “snapped,” but never planned to kill Krishauna Perez in 2019, defense attorney Douglas Wilber said in opening statements.

Lopez choked his fiancee while the two were fighting, but he is not guilty of murder because his actions weren’t planned or intentional, Wilber said.

“His only plan, you will hear, was to get married and rebuild the family that he worked so hard for,” Wilber told jurors.

“Jeremiah Lopez loved Krishauna Perez,” Wilber said. “His plan was to spend the rest of his life with Krishauna and his daughter.”

Prosecutors allege that Lopez fatally strangled Perez, 27, on Jan. 15, 2019, then twice sexually assaulted her motionless body in the couple’s home on Bataan SW.

Lopez, 40, is on trial in 2nd Judicial District Court for first-degree murder, false imprisonment and two counts of criminal sexual penetration in Perez’s death.

Lopez admits killing Perez, and he “did some terrible things,” Wilber told jurors.

Lopez attacked his fiancee after he found photos that he wrongly believed were evidence of her infidelity, Deputy District Attorney John Duran said in opening statements.

“Jeremiah Lopez was a jealous man,” Duran told jurors. “He was jealous of Krishauna and what he thought was her cheating on him.”

The night of the attack, Lopez searched Perez’s iPhone and found selfies that he believed she had sent to another man, Duran said.

“The fact is, she never did,” he said.

Lopez told an Albuquerque police detective the night of the killing that he put Lopez in a rear chokehold with his arm around her neck, Duran said. He then removed her clothing and sexually assaulted her, he said.

According to a Metropolitan Court criminal complaint, Lopez called 911 and told a dispatcher he had choked Perez to death. He then tried to commit suicide by carbon monoxide poisoning in the garage, and by stabbing himself in the neck and chest.

Perez worked as an educational assistant at Hayes Middle School. She moved in with Lopez in 2013 and the couple had a young daughter together, attorneys said.

The couple separated in May 2018, Duran said. During the separation, Perez became romantically involved with another man, he said.

“Jeremiah (Lopez) forced his way back into (Perez’s) life in the fall of 2018,” he said. The couple announced their engagement in December 2018, about a month before Perez’s death.


