Heinrich looks for common ground

Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-N.M., told local reporters last week that even though Democrats won’t be able to get their wish list on gun control legislation in the wake of several recent and horrific mass shootings, they may be able to find common ground with Republicans on some issues.

Heinrich is part of a bipartisan group of senators who have met multiple times in recent days to negotiate some sort of gun control legislation, though what that will look like remains to be seen.

“Just because we can’t pass exactly what we want, we still have the responsibility to do whatever we can,” Heinrich told reporters last week at Kirtland Air Force Base. “… What really bothers me is, as someone who has been a gun owner all my life, and also has kids who had to go through active shooter drills, that we can’t come up with something that we can agree on.”

At least one Republican negotiating with Heinrich appeared on CBS’ “Face the Nation” on Sunday morning and expressed optimism that something could gain Republican support.

Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., said that while Republicans are not likely to get on board to ban assault weapons, he’s hopeful members of his party will support expanding background checks. He went so far as to say he thinks about half of the chamber’s Republicans might consider such a measure.

“It feels to me that we’re closer than we’ve been since I’ve been in the Senate,” Toomey said.

TASK FORCE TO HOBBS: Rep. Yvette Herrell, R-N.M., and other GOP House members held a roundtable discussion in Hobbs last week as House Republicans seek to try to counter Biden administration energy policies.

An energy, climate and conservation task force, consisting of all Republicans, appeared in Hobbs alongside industry leaders and other officials. A memo on the group’s goals, titled “Unlock American Resources,” states that energy prices are rising around the world and are expected to increase in the future.

Herrell thanked the House members for making the trek to New Mexico.

“Southern New Mexico is one of the biggest energy producing regions in the United States, and our people deserve the benefits of unleashing all our abundant resources,” she said in a statement.

Rep. Garret Graves, R-La., said he favors a multi-pronged approach to energy development.

“I’m fully supportive of moving in the direction of renewable energy,” the task force chairman said, according to a recording of the meeting. “I’m fully supportive of moving in the direction of absolutely all-of-the-above energy.”

The GOP’s memo outlining their plans calls for an increase in hydroelectric power. Graves also criticized the closure of American mines that can be used to gather rare-earth minerals, saying such decisions could make the country more dependent on China.

New Mexico in 2021 became the country’s second largest crude oil producing state after Texas. The state produces about 11% of the country’s crude-oil, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Ryan Boetel: rboetel@abqjournal.com