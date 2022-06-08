UNM sends 11 to NCAA Track & Field Championships

UNM has a program-best 11 Lobos competing in the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships in Eugene, Ore., Wednesday through Saturday at Hayward Field. The 11 student-athletes who qualified is tied for a program best with the 2009 team.

The men will compete on Wednesday and Friday. The women will compete on Thursday and Saturday.

On Wednesday, Jovahn Williamson opens for UNM in the 400 meters semifinal at 7 p.m. MT. The meet is televised by ESPNU. The Lobos can be followed on Twitter and Instagram, @UNMLoboXCTF.