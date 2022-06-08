Inaugural Somos Unidos Cup youth soccer tourney set for August

The inaugural Somos Unidos Cup, an international youth soccer tournament, is set to take place Aug. 11-14 at New Mexico United’s Mesa del Sol training facility, NMU and the Somos Unidos Foundation announced on Tuesday.

The tournament is expected to include academies from C.F. Monterrey Rayados of Liga MX, Atlanta United and Colorado Rapids of MLS, and New Mexico United of USL Championship.

“We are very excited to welcome in some of the top academy programs in North America,” NMU Academy Director Junro Narita said in a release. “New Mexicans can compete with the best young players in the world, and we are thrilled to welcome in top U.S. and International talent to the Land of Enchantment.”