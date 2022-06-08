Nickelodeon’s ‘Loud House’ goes live action; begins filming in ABQ

Nickelodeon’s hit show, “The Loud House” is making the leap from animation to live action.

On Wednesday, the New Mexico Film Office announced the Paramount+ project filming in New Mexico.

“The Loud House” series is based on the Emmy Award-winning animated show. It follows Lincoln Loud, an 11-year-old boy with 10 sisters, as he navigates everyday life with such a large family. Known as the “Man with a Plan,” Lincoln enlists the help of his best friend Clyde McBride to tackle the obstacles and mayhem that they encounter during their daily adventures.

“As one of Nick’s most beloved animated franchises, ‘The Loud House’ has made its way into the hearts of millions of fans across the globe,” said Shauna Phelan, co-head of Nickelodeon & Awesomeness Live-Action. “When we brought the animated world of Royal Woods to life with ‘A Loud House Christmas,’ it instantly became a holiday favorite for both new and loyal fans alike, and I just know that they will love what our amazing creative team is preparing for this new live-action series.”

According to the New Mexico Film Office, the production will employ approximately 125 New Mexico crew members, 20 New Mexico principal actors, and approximately 400 New Mexico background talent.

Cast members set to reprise their roles are Wolfgang Schaeffer as Lincoln Loud, Jahzir Bruno as Clyde McBride, Brian Stepanek as Lynn Loud Sr., Sophia Woodward as Luna Loud, Catherine Ashmore Bradley as Luan Loud, Aubin Bradley as Lucy Loud, Ella Allan as Lola Loud, Mia Allan as Lana Loud, and Lexi Janicek as Lisa Loud.

New cast members set to join the series are Jolie Jenkins as Rita Loud, Eva Carlton as Leni Loud, and Annaka Fourneret as Lynn Loud.

“I am super excited to bring this large and loud production to Albuquerque,” said Jonathan Judge, director and executive producer of the series. “I’ve really enjoyed meeting local crew and collaborators and I’m looking forward to the journey of bringing this series to life.”