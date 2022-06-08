 Nickelodeon's 'Loud House' goes live action; begins filming in ABQ - Albuquerque Journal

Nickelodeon’s ‘Loud House’ goes live action; begins filming in ABQ

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

Nickelodeon’s hit series “The Loud House” is making the leap from animation to live action with a new series from Paramount+. It will film in New Mexico. (Courtesy of Nickelodeon)

Nickelodeon’s hit show, “The Loud House” is making the leap from animation to live action.

On Wednesday, the New Mexico Film Office announced the Paramount+ project filming in New Mexico.

“The Loud House” series is based on the Emmy Award-winning animated show. It follows Lincoln Loud, an 11-year-old boy with 10 sisters, as he navigates everyday life with such a large family. Known as the “Man with a Plan,” Lincoln enlists the help of his best friend Clyde McBride to tackle the obstacles and mayhem that they encounter during their daily adventures.

“As one of Nick’s most beloved animated franchises, ‘The Loud House’ has made its way into the hearts of millions of fans across the globe,” said Shauna Phelan, co-head of Nickelodeon & Awesomeness Live-Action. “When we brought the animated world of Royal Woods to life with ‘A Loud House Christmas,’ it instantly became a holiday favorite for both new and loyal fans alike, and I just know that they will love what our amazing creative team is preparing for this new live-action series.”

According to the New Mexico Film Office, the production will employ approximately 125 New Mexico crew members, 20 New Mexico principal actors, and approximately 400 New Mexico background talent.

Cast members set to reprise their roles are Wolfgang Schaeffer as Lincoln Loud, Jahzir Bruno as Clyde McBride, Brian Stepanek as Lynn Loud Sr., Sophia Woodward as Luna Loud, Catherine Ashmore Bradley as Luan Loud, Aubin Bradley as Lucy Loud, Ella Allan as Lola Loud, Mia Allan as Lana Loud, and Lexi Janicek as Lisa Loud.

New cast members set to join the series are Jolie Jenkins as Rita Loud, Eva Carlton as Leni Loud, and Annaka Fourneret as Lynn Loud.

“I am super excited to bring this large and loud production to Albuquerque,” said Jonathan Judge, director and executive producer of the series. “I’ve really enjoyed meeting local crew and collaborators and I’m looking forward to the journey of bringing this series to life.”

 

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Nickelodeon’s ‘Loud House’ goes live action; begins filming in ABQ

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Nickelodeon's 'Loud House' goes live action; begins filming in ...
ABQnews Seeker
Nickelodeon's hit show, 'The Loud House' ... Nickelodeon's hit show, 'The Loud House' is making the leap from animation to live action. On Wednesday, the New Mexico Film Office announced the ...
2
Arizona executes inmate for 1984 killing of 8-year-old girl
ABQnews Seeker
An Arizona man convicted of murder ... An Arizona man convicted of murder in the 1984 killing of an 8-year-old girl was put to death Wednesday in the state's second execution ...
3
No, you're not imagining it -- package sizes are ...
ABQnews Seeker
It's the inflation you're not supposed ... It's the inflation you're not supposed to see. From toilet paper to yogurt and coffee to corn chips, manufacturers are quietly shrinking package sizes ...
4
Newcomer ousts incumbent commissioner
2022 election
First-time candidate amassed 53.3% of vote ... First-time candidate amassed 53.3% of vote in District 5
5
Bernalillo County DA Torrez to face Gallup lawyer for ...
2022 election
State’s crime problem central issue in ... State’s crime problem central issue in campaign
6
Allen, Pacheco victors in primaries for Bernalillo County sheriff’s ...
2022 election
Former lawmen prevail in crowded field Former lawmen prevail in crowded field
7
Ronchetti claims GOP nomination in governor race
ABQnews Seeker
Ex-meteorologist breezed past four Republican rivals ... Ex-meteorologist breezed past four Republican rivals Tuesday to set up a November showdown against incumbent Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham
8
2 incumbents trail in NM House races
2022 election
Former state Rep. Joseph Sanchez of ... Former state Rep. Joseph Sanchez of Alcalde appeared poised Tuesday to reclaim his old seat by knocking off incumbent Rep. Roger Montoya of Velarde ...
9
Primary voting turnout low; statewide at 22%
2022 election
Same-day registration available in Bernalillo County ... Same-day registration available in Bernalillo County for first time