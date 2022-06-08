 BCSO investigating homicide on Pajarito Mesa - Albuquerque Journal

BCSO investigating homicide on Pajarito Mesa

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

A man was found dead Wednesday morning in a remote area west of Albuquerque.

Bernalillo County Sheriff’s spokeswoman Angelina Navarro said homicide detectives are investigating the incident. She did not identify the man, say how he died or give any other details.

Navarro said deputies responded around 8 a.m. to reports of a dead man on the Pajarito Mesa, miles west of Coors. Arriving deputies discovered a body in the area.

“It is currently being investigated as a homicide,” she said. “The scene is no longer active, but the investigation is still ongoing.”

